Princess Cruises Spring on Sale Event Offers Savings Up to 40 Percent Off on Cruises to Warm-Weather Destinations

Examples of cruises offered in this sale include:

Caribbean Cruises – seven-day roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale onboard Regal Princess, departing March 15, 2020 - interior fares from $509 ; balcony fares from $749

– seven-day roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale onboard Regal Princess, departing - interior fares from ; balcony fares from Mexican Riviera Cruises – seven-day roundtrip from Los Angeles onboard Royal Princess departing March 21, 2020 – interior fares from $469 ; balcony fares from $699

– seven-day roundtrip from onboard Royal Princess departing – interior fares from ; balcony fares from California Coastal Cruises – seven-day roundtrip from Los Angeles onboard Royal Princess departing March 28, 2020 – interior fares from $549 ; balcony fares from $699

– seven-day roundtrip from onboard Royal Princess departing – interior fares from ; balcony fares from Panama Canal Cruises – a 15-day cruise from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles onboard Coral Princess departing April 6, 2020 – interior fares from $999 ; balcony fares from $2,439

– a 15-day cruise from Ft. Lauderdale to onboard Coral Princess departing – interior fares from ; balcony fares from Hawaii Cruises – a 15-day cruise roundtrip from Los Angeles onboard Emerald Princess – interior fares from $1,049 ; balcony fares from $1,649

– a 15-day cruise roundtrip from onboard Emerald Princess – interior fares from ; balcony fares from Getaway Cruises – three-days from Los Angeles to Vancouver onboard Emerald Princess departing May 14, 2020 – interior fares form $249 ; balcony fares from $429

A 10 percent non-refundable deposit is required for all Spring on Sale cruise bookings.

The Spring on Sale cruise event starts at 12 am PST on January 7, 2020 and runs through 11:59 p.m. PST on January 21, 2020, and is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older. More details and offer exclusions can be found at www.princess.com.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 18 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Two new Royal-class ships are currently under construction - Enchanted Princess, scheduled for delivery in June 2020, followed by Discovery Princess in November 2021. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has four ships arriving over the next five years between 2020 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

