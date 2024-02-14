Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of New Sun Princess from Fincantieri; Additional Work in Shipyard Required to Support New February 28 Maiden Voyage

February 18 Voyage Regrettably Cancelled;

Princess to Give Guests Full Refund Plus 50% Future Cruise Credit and Cover Travel Costs

MONFALCONE, Italy, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today has taken delivery of Sun Princess, an entirely new ship platform designed by Fincantieri exclusively for the Princess brand.

The 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess is the most impressive luxurious and stunning Love Boat ever created, offering an array of exciting new entertainment and activities, as well as sensational staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories. With the most balconies on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom. The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, is the perfect place to relax and the Arena! is an evolution and the most technologically advanced Princess Theater design.

The ship does need to remain alongside in the shipyard to allow for additional technical work to ensure an outstanding vacation is delivered. Accordingly, the cruise line regrettably is cancelling the February 18 voyage. Sun Princess now will make its maiden voyage on February 28 from Rome.

Guests who were booked on the February 18 voyage will receive a full refund of the cruise fare along with any additional onboard services that were pre-purchased, as well as a 50% future cruise credit (FCC) that can be used on a future Princess voyage*.

The cruise brand is also offering financial reimbursement for select travel costs for guests who have already arrived ahead of their sailing and for guests who have not yet started their travel certain changes fees related to flights.

Princess is also protecting travel agent commissions.

*FCC must be booked by November 30, 2024 and sailed by December 31, 2025.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises