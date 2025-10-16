Princess Cruises Unveils 2027/2028 West Coast Season Featuring Mexico, Hawaii & California Coast

70 Sailings on 13 Itineraries Departing from Los Angeles, San Francisco & Vancouver

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises announced its 2027-2028 West Coast season, offering travelers a collection of warm-weather escapes during the cooler months. From September 2027 through April 2028, eight Princess ships will sail 69 departures across 15 unique itineraries to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast - with voyages ranging from four to 16 days.

On sale now, the season features voyages aboard Coral Princess, Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, and the cruise line's newest ship, Star Princess. Departures are available from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vancouver, B.C., giving guests convenient access to diverse itineraries that are equal parts relaxation and adventure.

"Princess Cruises has been Los Angeles' hometown cruise line for nearly 60 years, and no one sails the West Coast quite like we do," said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "We connect guests effortlessly to the sun-soaked beauty of the Pacific Coast, Mexico, and Hawaii. Our long-standing presence on the West Coast is a point of pride and a promise that we'll continue to deliver unforgettable vacations."

Destination Spotlights

Mexico

Three Iconic Ships – Sail aboard Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, and Ruby Princess, each offering distinct onboard experiences and world-class amenities.

– Sail aboard Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, and Ruby Princess, each offering distinct onboard experiences and world-class amenities. Flexible Itineraries – Choose from 34 departures across four unique itineraries, with roundtrip sailings from Los Angeles or San Francisco.

– Choose from 34 departures across four unique itineraries, with roundtrip sailings from Los Angeles or San Francisco. Immersive Voyages – Explore eight captivating destinations on seven- to 11-day journeys, perfect for quick getaways or extended escapes.

– Explore eight captivating destinations on seven- to 11-day journeys, perfect for quick getaways or extended escapes. West Coast Convenience – Depart from major California ports - no long flights or complex travel plans required.

– Depart from major California ports - no long flights or complex travel plans required. Variety & Value – Whether guests are seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural discovery, these itineraries offer something for every traveler. Guests can enjoy late-night departures or overnight stays in on select cruises to Cabo San Lucas.

Hawaii

Three Beloved Ships – Cruise aboard Crown Princess, Emerald Princess, and Ruby Princess, offering signature Princess experiences and exceptional service.

– Cruise aboard Crown Princess, Emerald Princess, and Ruby Princess, offering signature Princess experiences and exceptional service. Island-Hopping Adventure – Discover eight stunning destinations, including four Hawaiian Islands, for an unforgettable tropical escape.

– Discover eight stunning destinations, including four Hawaiian Islands, for an unforgettable tropical escape. Extended Getaways – Select from 18 departures across two unique 16-day itineraries, ideal for guests seeking a deeper, more immersive experience. Late evenings at Honolulu and Kona on select voyages.

– Select from 18 departures across two unique 16-day itineraries, ideal for guests seeking a deeper, more immersive experience. Late evenings at Honolulu and Kona on select voyages. Convenient Departures – Roundtrip sailings from Los Angeles or San Francisco make it easy to start your journey close to home.

– Roundtrip sailings from Los Angeles or San Francisco make it easy to start your journey close to home. Rich Cultural & Natural Experiences – From volcanic landscapes to vibrant island traditions, these itineraries blend exploration with relaxation. Late evenings at Honolulu and Kona on select voyages.

California Coast

Eight Incredible Ships – Coral Princess, Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, and Star Princess each offer unique onboard amenities and Princess hospitality.

– Coral Princess, Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, and Star Princess each offer unique onboard amenities and Princess hospitality. Expansive Itinerary Options – With 17 departures across 9 distinct itineraries, there's something for every schedule and style.

– With 17 departures across 9 distinct itineraries, there's something for every schedule and style. Diverse Destinations – Explore nine captivating ports of call, from charming coastal towns to world-class cultural hubs.

– Explore nine captivating ports of call, from charming coastal towns to world-class cultural hubs. Flexible Departure Cities – Convenient roundtrip sailings from Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Vancouver.

– Convenient roundtrip sailings from Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Vancouver. Tailored Experiences – From adventure and relaxation to enrichment and culture, every itinerary is designed to deliver unforgettable moments with late-night stays in San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, or Victoria, B.C.

Why Sail the West Coast with Princess

The Best Coastal Scenery

Sail under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco or the Lions Gate Bridge in Vancouver, past El Arco in Cabo San Lucas, and into Hilo with its spectacular volcanic views. From ship to shore, Princess offers a unique vantage point of some of the world's most iconic landscapes.

Authentic Onboard Experiences

Enjoy tequila tastings from Mexico, the cruise line's award-winning Aloha Spirit program in Hawaii with hula lessons and lei-making, and food-and-wine experiences inspired by the California Coast. Every sailing brings the local culture to life before even stepping ashore.

Princess Cruises continues to be recognized for its exceptional wine program, with its main dining rooms recently honored by Wine Spectator for excellence—underscoring the cruise line's deep commitment to culinary and wine sophistication at sea. Guests can savor an expansive selection, featuring partnerships with some of the world's most celebrated winemakers. Among the highlights are exclusive Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinners and Gérard Bertrand Wine Tastings on Star Princess, offering guests immersive experiences that showcase the artistry, heritage, and global diversity of fine wine.

A "No-Car Needed" Way to See the Coast

Skip the long drives and traffic. Convenient departures from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vancouver allow guests to experience iconic cities and breathtaking coastlines with ease.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com/.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

