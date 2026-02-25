PRINCESS GRAND JAMAICA TO REOPEN MARCH 1, MARKING FULL RETURN OF PRINCESS HOTELS & RESORTS JAMAICA'S DUAL-RESORT EXPERIENCE

GREEN ISLAND, Jamaica, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful reopening of Princess Senses The Mangrove on Feb. 1, Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica is pleased to announce that Princess Grand Jamaica will officially reopen its doors on March 1, 2026, reintroducing the brand's full two-resort experience along Jamaica's breathtaking north coast.

Princess Grand Jamaica

Set within a lush historic mangrove and overlooking turquoise Caribbean waters, Princess Grand Jamaica is designed for unforgettable family escapes with 590 spacious ocean-view suites, including Family and Master Suites ideal for groups or large families. The beachfront resort features an aquatic park with thrilling waterslides, kids' and teens' clubs, nanny services, non-motorized water sports, three pools and a robust daily entertainment program.

Families can expect a vibrant, all-ages atmosphere complemented by diverse dining experiences across multiple restaurants and bars, themed nights, live performances and interactive activities tailored to every generation. Thoughtfully designed shared spaces encourage connection, while expansive accommodations allow larger families and multigenerational groups to travel comfortably under one roof. Whether planning a milestone celebration, school break getaway or extended summer stay, Princess Grand Jamaica offers a seamless setting where convenience meets elevated Caribbean hospitality.

To mark the resort's reopening, Princess Grand Jamaica is introducing its Spring Into Savings offer, providing guests with up to 60% off stays. The promotion is valid for bookings made March 1–31, 2026, for travel from March 1, 2026 through October 31, 2027 (blackout dates and restrictions apply).

"The reopening of Princess Grand Jamaica marks an exciting moment for our team and for families looking to reconnect through travel," said Enrico Pezzoli, Managing Director at Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica. "With spacious suite options, dedicated programming for children and teens, and amenities that cater to guests of all ages, the resort is uniquely positioned for multigenerational stays and longer vacations. At the same time, the presence of Princess Senses The Mangrove next door allows couples or adults within a family group to personalize their experience, creating flexibility that few destinations can offer."

Named the World's Best New MICE Hotel and Caribbean's Best New MICE Hotel in the 2025 World MICE Awards, Princess Grand Jamaica brings added prestige to Jamaica's north coast and further strengthens its appeal for meetings, incentives and group travel.

Just steps away, Princess Senses The Mangrove, the brand's sophisticated adults-only retreat that reopened on Feb. 1, provides a serene counterpoint for guests seeking tranquility, elevated dining and exclusive overwater accommodations. Together, the two neighboring properties create a dynamic experience where families, couples and groups can tailor their stay to their travel style while enjoying the scale and amenities of a fully integrated resort destination.

"The return of Princess Grand Jamaica completes our full resort experience once again," said Marc Pelfort, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing for Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica. "Families can embrace the vibrant, activity-driven energy of Princess Grand Jamaica, while adults seeking elevated serenity can retreat to Princess Senses The Mangrove, all within one connected destination. This dual-resort concept has always been central to our identity, and we're proud to once again offer travelers the flexibility, scale and variety that make extended stays and multigenerational travel so seamless in Jamaica."

With both resorts now welcoming guests, Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica once again delivers its complete vision for the north coast — a dual-resort experience that balances energy and serenity with connection and escape, all set against the natural beauty of Jamaica.

About Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica

Nestled on the pristine beaches of Jamaica's north coast, Princess Hotels & Resorts offers two new luxury, all-inclusive accommodations where Caribbean charm meets world-class hospitality. With curated experiences and unmatched service, Princess is redefining the way guests' vacation in paradise.

About Princess Grand Jamaica

Located in the tranquil beauty of Green Island, Princess Grand Jamaica is the ultimate all-inclusive destination for families seeking both excitement and relaxation. The resort features 590 spacious suites, an expansive aquatic park complete with exhilarating waterslides and dedicated kids' pools, a diverse collection of restaurants and bars, a multifunctional sports field and an impressive array of family-friendly activities designed to create unforgettable memories for guests of all ages.

