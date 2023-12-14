Princess Unveils 2024 Wave Sale Offering Up to 40% Off Cruise Fares, Free Room Upgrades, Plus 3rd and 4th Guests Sail for FREE

News provided by

Princess Cruises

14 Dec, 2023, 15:34 ET

The 2024 Wave Sale On Sale Now

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises revealed offers on tap for the 2024 Wave Season, including savings of up to 40% off cruise fares, complimentary room upgrades, plus third and fourth guests' sail for free.

The 2024 Wave Sale, available now, offers the following perks on select 2024, 2025 and 2026 sailings:

  • Up to 40% off cruise fares on voyages all over the globe.
  • Complimentary room upgrade offers between like-to-like stateroom types. For example, if booking the fare for the lowest priced mini-suite, the offer upgrades the location of the stateroom for free, based on availability.
  • Third and fourth guests sail free when booked in the same stateroom as first and second guests. So, if a family of four is booking one stateroom, the third and fourth guests' sail free.

"Right now, is the best time for guests to book the widest selection of Princess cruises to their choice of exciting worldwide destinations," said Terry Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer at Princess Cruises. "The great savings available with our exclusive 2024 Princess Wave Sale, makes this the perfect time for guests to choose the Princess cruise and accommodations with the premium vacation experience unlike any other.

For those dreaming of making the greatest vacation memories on sun-drenched beaches with crystal clear water in the Caribbean, Mexico or Hawaii, visiting ancient ruins in the Mediterranean, exploring castles in the British Isles, witnessing the topaz blue beauty of the glaciers in Alaska, or exploring exquisite temples in Japan, the 2024 Wave Sale has global destinations covered with the best fares of the year. Examples include:

  • 7-day Voyage of the Glaciers (Southbound) on Sapphire Princess (May 18, 2024), starting at $399
  • 7-day Norwegian Fjords on Sky Princess (July 13, 2024), starting at $699
  • 7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico on Regal Princess (Oct. 27, 2024), starting at $399
  • 7-day Canada & New England on Enchanted Princess (Sep. 7, 2024), starting at $529
  • 7-day Mexican Riviera on Discovery Princess (Nov. 30, 2024) starting at $399
  • 16-day Hawaiian Islands on Ruby Princess (Jan. 3, 2025) starting at $899

Plus, those booking a 2024 Wave Sale cruise vacation can opt for the ultimate in savings by adding inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier which add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately. 

The 2024 Wave Sale runs from 12 am PT on December 13, 2023 through 11:59 pm PT on February 29, 2024. It's available to residents of all 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia. More details and exclusions can be found at www.princess.com/sale.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:
Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK). 

SOURCE Princess Cruises

