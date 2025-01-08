Princeton Bancorp Announces: Brian Schoener Joins The Bank of Princeton as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer

News provided by

The Bank of Princeton

Jan 08, 2025, 11:24 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPRN), the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank"), announced today that Brian Schoener has joined the Bank as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer for the Mercer County Region.

"Brian brings a wealth of experience in commercial lending and business banking, complemented by longstanding ties within our local and regional communities," stated Stephanie Adkins, Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer. "Over his career, he has successfully worked with a wide range of clients across diverse industries, showcasing his ability to deliver tailored financial solutions. As we continue to grow our commercial and small business lending, cash management, and deposit portfolio, Brian's expertise and dedication will be an invaluable addition to our team."

Mr. Schoener has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry, and he joins The Bank of Princeton from Northfield Bank, as well as Santander Bank, and TD Bank for 15 years which also include retail banking leadership roles.  Brian is based out of The Bank of Princeton's Lambertville Office located at 10 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ.

Contact Stephanie Adkins
609.921.1700
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Bank of Princeton

