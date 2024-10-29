Princeton Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ - BPRN), the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank"), today reported its unaudited financial condition and results of operations at and for the quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2024.

The Bank's third quarter was highlighted by the closing of the Cornerstone Bank acquisition. This acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings with an expected 2.5 year earn back of tangible book value dilution. While the costs related to this acquisition naturally impacted our reported numbers, the core earnings of the Bank remain consistently strong. Please refer to the reconciliation table below that compares Non-GAAP net income to GAAP net income.

President/CEO Edward Dietzler commented, "We are thrilled with the Cornerstone acquisition. This acquisition, along with our recent one of Noah Bank, continues our long-term strategy of becoming the community bank of choice up and down the I95 corridor. Core loans and deposits are both up while asset quality and our capital position remain strong. The Bank is well positioned to continue our strong growth path with our experienced management team. Special thanks to our operations and technology teams who handled this acquisition."

The Company reported a net loss of ($3.6) million, or ($0.55) per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024, and net income of $7.6 million, or $1.19 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net income for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was due to an increase of $7.0 million in non-interest expense, and an increase in the provision for credit losses of $4.7 million. These increases were primarily the result of the Cornerstone acquisition which resulted in $6.7 million in merger related expenses and a $3.2 million provision for credit loss associated with the acquired non-purchase credit deteriorated loans. These expenses were partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $1.1 million. The $11.2 million decrease in net income for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 was primarily due to the same acquisition-related items.

Review of Statements of Financial Condition

Total assets were $2.35 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $438.2 million, or 22.87% when compared to $1.92 billion at the end of 2023. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was the acquisition of Cornerstone Bank on August 23, 2024, which had approximately $314.5 million in assets at closing. When looking at specific components of the balance sheet, including acquired assets, the Company recorded an increase in net loans of $283.1 million related to the Cornerstone acquisition, an increase in investments of $97.5 million, an increase in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $30.5 million, and an increase in other assets of $22.2 million. The increase in the Company's net loans consisted of increases of $248.4 million in commercial real estate loans, $42.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, $32.3 million in residential mortgages, and $11.3 in home equity and consumer loans, all partially offset by a decrease of $51.9 million in construction loans.

Total deposits on September 30, 2024, increased $410.3 million, or 25.08%, when compared to December 31, 2023. The primary reasons for the increase in total deposits were the $282.8 million in deposits acquired from Cornerstone Bank and the $127.5 million increase from existing operations. The increase in the Company's deposits consisted of increases in certificates of deposit of $149.0 million, money market deposits of $139.3 million, non-interest-bearing deposits of $53.6 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $36.6 million and savings deposits of $31.8 million.

Total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2024, increased $22.1 million or 9.22% when compared to December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the $21.2 million increase in paid-in capital associated with the issuance of common stock of $20.0 million related to the acquisition of Cornerstone and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $1.6 million. The ratio of equity to total assets at September 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023 was 11.1% and 12.5%, respectively. The current period ratio decrease was primarily due to the Cornerstone Bank acquisition.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2024, non-performing assets totaled $2.3 million, a decrease of $4.4 million when compared to the amount at December 31, 2023.

Review of Quarterly and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Net interest income was $17.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $16.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the previous quarter was the result of an increase in interest income of $2.4 million, or 8.2%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.3 million, or 9.4%. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.41%, a decrease by 3 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in interest expense and the decrease in net interest margin were primarily associated with an increase in total interest-bearing deposits of $98.9 million and a six basis point increase in the rate on such deposits. This resulted in an increase in the Company's cost of funds of 3 basis points. The increase in interest income for the third quarter was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets of $130.2 million, while the yield on interest-earning assets remained consistent with the second quarter of 2024.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded net income of $5.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, compared to $20.5 million, or $3.21 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2023. This year-to-date decrease was primarily the result of a $9.7 bargain purchase gain in 2023 which included a tax benefit of $2.0 million from the Company's acquisition of Noah Bank in May of that year, and the purchase accounting recorded in 2024 related to the Cornerstone acquisition, which includes an increase of $2.2 million in the provision for credit losses when comparing both periods.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.6 million during the third quarter of 2024, which consisted of $3.2 million related to the CECL impact for non-purchase credit deteriorated loans associated with loans acquired in the Cornerstone acquisition, and $1.5 million recorded to the allowance of credit losses resulting from changes in the Company's loan portfolio assumptions. The current quarters' provision recorded on the Company's statements of income was $4.7 million higher when compared to the provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and was $4.8 million higher than the provision for the same period in 2023, most of which can primarily be attributed to the acquisition of Cornerstone Bank. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded charge-offs of $279 thousand and recoveries of $171 thousand. The coverage ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.27% at September 30, 2024 and 1.19% at December 31, 2023.

Total non-interest income of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $31 thousand or 1.5% when compared to the second quarter of 2024 and decreased $347 thousand or 14.4% when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Total non-interest expense of $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 increased $7.0 million, or 58.5%, when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 increased $8.9 million or 87.4% when compared to the third quarter of 2023. This increase over both the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the $6.7 million in merger costs associated with the Cornerstone acquisition. The remaining increase compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily related to occupancy and equipment expense increasing $237 thousand, salaries and benefits expense increasing $113 thousand, data processing and communications expense increasing $52 thousand, and professional fees increasing $52 thousand all partially offset by a decrease in other expenses of $251 thousand. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, non-interest expense was $42.9 million, compared to $37.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in merger-related expenses of $1.1 million during 2024 as well as increases in salaries and employee benefits of $2.2 million over the same period in 2023 associated with merit increases as well as additional staff costs related to the Cornerstone and Noah acquisitions.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of ($865) thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of (19.3%), compared to an income tax expense of $1.0 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 16.8% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and compared to an income tax expense of $1.5 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 16.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

About Princeton Bancorp, Inc. and The Bank of Princeton

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Princeton, a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 28 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Burlington, Chesterfield, Cherry Hill, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Fort Lee, Hamilton, Kingston, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Medford, Monroe, Moorestown, New Brunswick, Palisades Park, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge, Sicklerville, Voorhees, and Woodbury. There are also five branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area and two in the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Company (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control). The most significant factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following factors: the integration of the businesses of the Company and Cornerstone Bank following the completion of the Transaction may be more difficult; the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company and Bank conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Company and the Bank; and the timing and nature of the regulatory response to any applications filed by the Company and the Bank; technological changes; other acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the success of the Company at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































































September 30, 2024 vs



September 30, 2024 vs





September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023





2024

2023

2023

$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change

































ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 181,058

$ 150,557

$ 206,931

$ 30,501

20.26 %

$ (25,873)

(12.50) % Securities available-for-sale taxable

147,871

50,544

47,765

97,327

192.56



100,106

209.58

Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt

40,988

40,808

37,627

180

0.44



3,361

8.93

Securities held-to-maturity

163

193

195

(30)

(15.54)



(32)

(16.41)

Loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees

1,831,407

1,548,335

1,498,500

283,072

18.28



332,907

22.22

Allowance for credit losses

(23,200)

(18,492)

(17,992)

(4,708)

25.46



(5,208)

28.95

Goodwill

14,381

8,853

8,853

5,528

62.44



5,528

62.44

Core deposit intangible

3,860

1,422

1,546

2,438

171.45



2,314

149.68

Equity method investments

10,042

8,296

2,672

1,746

21.05



7,370

275.82

Other assets

148,160

125,981

127,026

22,179

17.61



21,134

16.64

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,354,730

$ 1,916,497

$ 1,913,123

$ 438,233

22.87 %

$ 441,607

23.08 %



































































LIABILITIES































Non-interest checking

$ 302,846

$ 249,282

$ 264,197

$ 53,564

21.49 %

$ 38,649

14.63 % Interest checking

284,504

247,939

239,902

36,565

14.75



44,602

18.59

Savings

178,299

146,484

147,113

31,815

21.72



31,186

21.20

Money market

493,353

354,005

349,505

139,348

39.36



143,848

41.16

Time deposits over $250,000

213,310

150,113

144,158

63,197

42.10



69,152

47.97

Other time deposits

573,689

487,918

493,091

85,771

17.58



80,598

16.35

Total deposits

2,046,001

1,635,741

1,637,966

410,260

25.08



408,035

24.91

Borrowings

-

-

-

-

-



-

N/A

Other liabilities

46,378

40,545

42,949

5,833

14.39



3,429

7.98

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,092,379

1,676,286

1,680,915

416,093

24.82



411,464

24.48



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Paid-in capital

119,514

98,291

97,779

21,223

21.59



21,735

22.23

Treasury stock 1

(842)

-

-

(842)

100.00



(842)

100.00

Retained earnings

149,565

149,414

146,022

151

0.10



3,543

2.43

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(5,886)

(7,494)

(11,593)

1,608

(21.46)



5,707

(49.23)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

262,351

240,211

232,208 # 22,140

9.22



30,143

12.98



































TOTAL LIABILITIES































AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,354,730

$ 1,916,497

$ 1,913,123

$ 438,233

22.87 %

$ 441,607

23.08 %

































Book value per common share

$ 38.15

$ 38.04

$ 36.86

$ 0.11

0.29 %

$ 1.29

3.50 % Tangible book value per common share 2

$ 35.50

$ 36.41

$ 35.21

$ (0.91)

(2.50) %

$ 0.29

0.82 %

































1Treasury stock repurchases commenced March 8, 2024, associated with the stock repurchase program announced August 10, 2023.















2Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.







Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Loan and Deposit Tables

(Unaudited)















The components of loans receivable, net at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were as follows:

















September 30,

December 31,







2024

2023







(In thousands)



Commercial real estate

$ 1,391,245

$ 1,142,864



Commercial and industrial

93,782

50,961



Construction

258,332

310,187



Residential first-lien mortgages

70,389

38,040



Home equity / consumer

19,406

8,081



Total loans

1,833,154

1,550,133



Deferred fees and costs

(1,747)

(1,798)



Allowance for credit losses

(23,200)

(18,492)



Loans, net

$ 1,808,207

$ 1,529,843































The components of deposits at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were as follows:



















September 30,

December 31,







2024

2023







(In thousands)



Demand, non-interest-bearing

$ 302,846

$ 249,282



Demand, interest-bearing

284,504

247,939



Savings

178,299

146,484



Money market

493,353

354,005



Time deposits

786,999

638,031



Total deposits

$ 2,046,001

$ 1,635,741





Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data)

























Three Months Ended September 30,













2024

2023

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 28,135

$ 23,503

$ 4,632

19.7 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 1,273

357

916

256.6 %



Tax-exempt 285

285

0

0.0 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 2

3

(1)

-33.3 %

Other interest and dividend income 2,115

2,852

(737)

-25.8 %



Total interest and dividends 31,810

27,000

4,810

17.8 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 14,701

10,316

4,385

42.5 %



Borrowings -

-

0

N/A



Total interest expense 14,701

10,316

4,385

42.5 %



















Net interest income 17,109

16,684

425

2.5 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 4,601

(182)

4,783

-2628.0 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 12,508

16,866

(4,358)

-25.8 %



















Non-interest income















Loss on sale of securities available-for-sale, net (7)

(6)

(1)

16.7 %

Income from bank-owned life insurance 423

331

92

27.8 %

Fees and service charges 521

479

42

8.8 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 784

1,184

(400)

-33.8 %

Gain on sale of other real estate owned -

203

(203)

-100.0 %

Other 335

212

123

58.0 %



Total non-interest income 2,056

2,403

(347)

-14.4 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 6,556

6,177

379

6.1 %

Occupancy and equipment 2,087

2,142

(55)

-2.6 %

Professional fees 654

614

40

6.5 %

Data processing and communications 1,456

1,242

214

17.2 %

Federal deposit insurance 316

258

58

22.5 %

Advertising and promotion 181

139

42

30.2 %

Office expense 190

117

73

62.4 %

Core deposit intangible 143

116

27

23.3 %

Merger-related expenses 6,695

(1,391)

8,086

581.3 %

Other 758

745

13

1.7 %



Total non-interest expense 19,036

10,159

8,877

87.4 %



















Income (loss) before income tax expense (4,472)

9,110

(13,582)

-149.1 % Income tax (benefit) expense (865)

1,512

(2,377)

-157.2 % Net (loss) income $ (3,607)

$ 7,598

(11,205)

-147.5 %



















Net (loss) income per common share - basic $ (0.55)

$ 1.21

$ (1.76)

-145.5 % Net (loss) income per common share - diluted $ (0.55)

$ 1.19

$ (1.74)

-146.2 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,573

6,295

278

4.4 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,573

6,390

183

2.9 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter) (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended













September 30,

June 30,













2024

2024

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 28,135

$ 26,034

$ 2,101

8.1 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 1,273

1,001

272

27.2 %



Tax-exempt 285

286

(1)

-0.3 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 2

3

(1)

-33.3 %

Other interest and dividend income 2,115

2,086

29

1.4 %



Total interest and dividends 31,810

29,410

2,400

8.2 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 14,701

13,442

1,259

9.4 %



Borrowings -

-

-

N/A



Total interest expense 14,701

13,442

1,259

9.4 %



















Net interest income 17,109

15,968

1,141

7.1 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 4,601

(118)

4,719

-3999.2 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 12,508

16,086

(3,578)

-22.2 %



















Non-interest income















Gain on call/sale of securities available-for-sale (7)

-

(7)

N/A

Income from bank-owned life insurance 423

388

35

9.0 %

Fees and service charges 521

465

56

12.0 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 784

937

(153)

-16.3 %

Other 335

297

38

12.8 %



Total non-interest income 2,056

2,087

(31)

-1.5 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 6,556

6,443

113

1.8 %

Occupancy and equipment 2,087

1,850

237

12.8 %

Professional fees 654

602

52

8.6 %

Data processing and communications 1,456

1,404

52

3.7 %

Federal deposit insurance 316

279

37

13.3 %

Advertising and promotion 181

156

25

16.0 %

Office expense 190

155

35

22.6 %

Core deposit intangible 143

111

32

28.8 %

Merger-related expenses 6,695

-

6,695

N/A

Other 758

1,009

(251)

-24.9 %



Total non-interest expense 19,036

12,009

7,027

58.5 %



















Income (loss) before income tax expense (4,472)

6,164

(10,636)

-172.6 % Income tax (benefit) expense (865)

1,038

(1,903)

-183.3 % Net (loss) income $ (3,607)

$ 5,126

$ (8,733)

-170.4 %



















Net (loss) income per common share - basic $ (0.55)

$ 0.81

$ (1.36)

-167.9 % Net (loss) income per common share - diluted $ (0.55)

$ 0.80

$ (1.35)

-168.8 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,573

6,334

239

3.8 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,573

6,420

153

2.4 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Nine Months Ended













September 30,













2024

2023

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 79,109

$ 64,914

$ 14,195

21.9 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 2,838

927

1,911

206.1 %



Tax-exempt 857

853

4

0.5 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 7

8

(1)

-12.5 %

Other interest and dividend income 6,475

3,924

2,551

65.0 %



Total interest and dividends 89,286

70,626

18,660

26.4 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 40,761

21,502

19,259

89.6 %



Borrowings -

118

(118)

-100.0 %



Total interest expense 40,761

21,620

19,141

88.5 %



















Net interest income 48,525

49,006

(481)

-1.0 % Provision for credit losses 4,669

2,546

2,123

83.4 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 43,856

46,460

(2,604)

-5.6 %



















Non-Interest income















(Loss) on sale of securities available-for-sale, net (7)

(6)

(1)

16.7 %

Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,192

916

276

30.1 %

Fees and service charges 1,418

1,391

27

1.9 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 2,445

2,565

(120)

-4.7 %

Bargain purchase gain -

9,696

(9,696)

-100.0 %

Gain on sale of other real estate owned -

203

(203)

-100.0 %

Other 1,080

577

503

87.2 %



Total non-interest income 6,128

15,342

(9,214)

-60.1 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 19,519

17,352

2,167

12.5 %

Occupancy and equipment 5,966

5,188

778

15.0 %

Professional fees 1,780

1,635

145

8.9 %

Data processing and communications 4,020

3,860

160

4.1 %

Federal deposit insurance 868

701

167

23.8 %

Advertising and promotion 479

375

104

27.7 %

Office expense 464

392

72

18.4 %

Other real estate owned expense -

1

(1)

-100.0 %

Core deposit intangible 374

378

(4)

-1.1 %

Merger-related expenses 6,695

5,635

1,060

18.8 %

Other 2,716

2,228

488

21.9 %



Total non-interest expense 42,881

37,745

5,136

13.6 %



















Income before income tax expense 7,103

24,057

(16,954)

-70.5 % Income tax expense 1,239

3,574

(2,335)

-65.3 % Net income $ 5,864

$ 20,483

$ (14,619)

-71.4 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.91

$ 3.26

$ (2.35)

-72.0 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.90

$ 3.21

$ (2.31)

-71.9 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,412

6,275

137

2.2 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,496

6,380

116

1.8 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended September 30,









2024

2023

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,691,688

6.62 %

$ 1,464,798

6.37 %

$ 226,890

0.25 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 111,633

4.56 %

46,599

3.06 %

65,034

1.50 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 40,028

2.85 %

40,118

2.84 %

(90)

0.01 % Held-to-maturity 164

5.33 %

196

5.28 %

(32)

0.05 % Securities 151,825

4.11 %

86,913

2.96 %

64,912

1.15 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 135,164

5.38 %

199,350

5.38 %

(64,186)

0.00 % Other interest-earning assets 19,549

5.85 %

10,506

5.67 %

9,043

0.18 % Other interest-earning assets 154,713

5.44 %

209,856

5.39 %

(55,143)

0.05 % Total interest-earning assets 1,998,226

6.33 %

1,761,567

6.08 %

236,659

0.25 % Total non-earning assets 151,776





127,682











Total assets $ 2,150,002





$ 1,889,249



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 258,728

1.86 %

$ 243,359

1.68 %

$ 15,369

0.18 % Savings 159,521

2.57 %

149,215

2.10 %

10,306

0.47 % Money market 443,109

3.85 %

337,491

3.50 %

105,618

0.35 % Certificates of deposit 721,240

4.50 %

629,082

3.48 %

92,158

1.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,582,598

3.70 %

1,359,147

3.01 %

223,451

0.69 % Non-interest bearing deposits 269,030





255,775





13,255



Total deposits 1,851,628

3.16 %

1,614,922

2.53 %

236,706

0.63 % Borrowings -

N/A

-

N/A

-

N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,582,598

3.70 %

1,359,147

3.01 %

223,451

0.69 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 269,030





255,775











Total cost of funds 1,851,628

3.16 %

1,614,922

2.53 %

236,706

0.63 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 43,729





45,923











Stockholders' equity 254,645





228,404











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,150,002





$ 1,889,249



































Net interest spread



2.64 %





3.07 %







Net interest margin



3.41 %





3.76 %







Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.45 %





3.81 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.



















2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.





Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Nine Months Ended September 30,









2024

2023

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,609,890

6.56 %

$ 1,424,768

6.09 %

$ 185,122

0.47 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 86,732

4.36 %

44,517

2.78 %

42,215

1.58 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 40,180

2.84 %

40,974

2.78 %

(794)

0.06 % Held-to-maturity 171

5.25 %

198

5.28 %

(27)

-0.03 % Securities 127,083

3.88 %

85,689

2.78 %

41,394

1.10 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 138,843

5.43 %

91,761

5.30 %

47,082

0.13 % Other interest-earning assets 19,281

5.76 %

7,086

5.36 %

12,195

0.40 % Other interest-earning assets 158,124

5.47 %

98,847

5.31 %

59,277

0.16 % Total interest-earning assets 1,895,097

6.29 %

1,609,304

5.87 %

285,793

0.42 % Total non-earning assets 144,630





114,543











Total assets $ 2,039,727





$ 1,723,847



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 244,271

1.93 %

$ 250,100

1.29 %

$ (5,829)

0.64 % Savings 151,884

2.57 %

163,516

1.54 %

(11,632)

1.03 % Money market 399,253

3.92 %

297,360

2.81 %

101,893

1.11 % Certificates of deposit 704,388

4.28 %

504,237

2.90 %

200,151

1.38 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,499,796

3.63 %

1,215,213

2.37 %

284,583

1.26 % Non-interest bearing deposits 252,184





244,718











Total deposits 1,751,980

3.11 %

1,459,931

1.97 %

292,049

1.14 %























Borrowings -

0.00 %

3,133

5.01 %

(3,133)

-5.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,499,796

3.63 %

1,218,346

2.37 %

281,450

1.26 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 252,184





244,718











Total cost of funds 1,751,980

3.11 %

1,463,064

1.97 %

288,916

1.14 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,239





34,312











Stockholders' equity 245,508





226,471











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,039,727





$ 1,723,847



































Net interest spread



2.66 %





3.50 %







Net interest margin



3.42 %





4.07 %







Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.46 %





4.13 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.



















2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.





Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended









September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,691,688

6.62 %

$ 1,585,876

6.60 %

$ 105,812

0.01 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 111,633

4.56 %

89,547

4.47 %

22,086

0.09 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 40,028

2.85 %

39,756

2.88 %

272

-0.03 % Held-to-maturity 164

5.33 %

166

5.33 %

(2)

0.00 % Securities 151,825

4.11 %

129,469

3.98 %

22,356

0.13 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 135,164

5.38 %

133,336

5.45 %

1,828

-0.07 % Other interest-earning assets 19,549

5.85 %

19,338

5.78 %

211

0.07 % Other interest-earning assets 154,713

5.44 %

152,674

5.49 %

2,039

-0.05 % Total interest-earning assets 1,998,226

6.33 %

1,868,019

6.33 %

130,207

0.00 % Total non-earning assets 151,776





141,377











Total assets $ 2,150,002





$ 2,009,396



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 258,728

1.86 %

$ 231,895

1.94 %

$ 26,833

-0.08 % Savings 159,521

2.57 %

148,377

2.64 %

11,144

-0.07 % Money market 443,109

3.85 %

390,019

3.99 %

53,090

-0.14 % Certificates of deposit 721,240

4.50 %

713,433

4.22 %

7,807

0.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,582,598

3.70 %

1,483,724

3.64 %

98,874

0.05 % Non-interest bearing deposits 269,030





243,248





25,781



Total deposits 1,851,628

3.16 %

1,726,972

3.13 %

124,655

0.03 % Borrowings -

N/A

-

N/A

-

N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,582,598

3.70 %

1,483,724

3.64 %

98,874

0.05 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 269,030





243,248











Total cost of funds 1,851,628

3.16 %

1,726,972

3.13 %

124,655

0.03 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 43,729





40,874











Stockholders' equity 254,645





241,550











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,150,002





$ 2,009,396



































Net interest spread



2.64 %





2.69 %







Net interest margin



3.41 %





3.44 %







Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.45 %





3.48 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.



















2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.







Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quarterly Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





























2024

2024

2024

2023

2023



September

June

March

December

September























Return on average assets -0.67 %

1.03 %

0.89 %

1.09 %

1.60 %

Return on average equity -5.64 %

8.54 %

7.27 %

8.93 %

13.20 %

Return on average tangible equity1 -6.07 %

8.91 %

7.60 %

9.34 %

13.83 %

Net interest margin 3.41 %

3.44 %

3.42 %

3.55 %

3.76 %

Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.45 %

3.48 %

3.58 %

3.51 %

3.81 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1 63.65 %

65.90 %

67.21 %

60.85 %

59.89 %























COMMON STOCK DATA



















Market value at period end $ 36.98

$ 33.10

$ 30.78

$ 35.90

$ 28.99

Market range:



















High $ 39.12

$ 33.10

$ 36.25

$ 37.60

$ 31.69

Low $ 32.40

$ 29.15

$ 29.72

$ 28.21

$ 27.37

Book value per common share at period end $ 38.15

$ 38.54

$ 38.26

$ 38.04

$ 36.86

Tangible book value per common share1 $ 35.50

$ 36.98

$ 36.65

$ 36.41

$ 35.21

Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 6,876

6,353

6,320

6,314

6,299























CAPITAL RATIOS



















Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.21 %

14.66 %

14.31 %

14.68 %

14.96 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.06 %

13.62 %

13.26 %

13.61 %

13.89 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 11.48 %

12.21 %

11.99 %

12.29 %

12.38 %

Equity to assets 11.14 %

12.34 %

12.16 %

12.53 %

12.14 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets1 10.45 %

11.90 %

11.71 %

12.06 %

11.66 %























CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 108

$ (15)

$ 176

$ (10)

$ (23)

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.026 %

-0.004 %

0.045 %

-0.003 %

-0.006 %























Nonperforming loans $ 2,330

$ 3,198

$ 2,115

$ 6,708

$ 6,755

Other real estate owned -

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets $ 2,330

$ 3,198

$ 2,115

$ 6,708

$ 6,755























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



















Period-end loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1.27 %

1.17 %

1.18 %

1.19 %

1.20 %

Nonperforming loans 995.85 %

577.36 %

880.28 %

275.67 %

266.35 %

Nonperforming assets 995.85 %

577.36 %

880.28 %

275.67 %

266.35 %























Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 0.13 %

0.20 %

0.13 %

0.43 %

0.45 %













































1This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.











Princeton Bancorp, Inc

Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are "tangible book value per common share," "return on average tangible equity," "efficiency ratio," "tangible equity to tangible assets," and "net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent." For the purpose of calculating return on average tangible equity, net income for such period is annualized and divided by average tangible equity during such period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. For the purpose of calculating tangible equity to tangible assets, tangible equity is divided by tangible assets. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating tangible book value per common share, tangible equity is divided by the number of common shares outstanding, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating efficiency ratio, total operating expense is divided by total revenue for the period. For the purpose of calculating net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent, fully taxable equivalent adjustments are added to net interest income for the period, net interest income fully taxable equivalent for such period is annualized and divided by average interest earning assets during such period. Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for the provision for credit loss on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans and merger-related expenses by weighted outstanding shares.

Management believes these non- GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and the Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

In addition to the items noted above, defined footnotes are included in the Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures table below. Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year. Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period. Fully taxable equivalent adjustment is calculated using tax exempt loan income plus tax exempt securities income for the period, multiplied by a tax rate of 28%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























Three months ended



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023



September

June

March

December

September























Net (loss) income (annualized)1 $ (14,350)

$ 20,617

$ 17,428

$ 20,956

$ 30,144

Average equity2 254,645

241,550

240,230

234,628

228,404

Less: intangible assets (18,241)

(10,044)

(10,154)

(10,275)

(10,399)

Average Tangible Equity $ 236,404

$ 231,506

$ 230,076

$ 224,353

$ 218,005

Return on average tangible equity -6.07 %

8.91 %

7.60 %

9.34 %

13.83 %























Net interest income $ 17,109

$ 15,968

$ 15,448

$ 16,010

$ 16,684

Other income 2,056

2,087

1,985

1,779

2,403

Total revenue 19,165

18,055

17,433

17,789

19,087

Non-interest expenses $ 19,036

$ 12,009

$ 11,836

$ 10,949

$ 10,159

Less: core deposit intangible amortization (143)

(111)

(120)

(124)

(119)

Less: merger-related expenses (6,695)

-

-

-

1,391

Total operating expenses $ 12,198

$ 11,898

$ 11,716

$ 10,825

$ 11,431

Adjusted efficiency ratio 63.65 %

65.90 %

67.21 %

60.85 %

59.89 %























Total Assets $ 2,354,730

$ 1,983,941

$ 1,988,001

$ 1,916,497

$ 1,913,123

Less: intangible assets (18,241)

(10,044)

(10,154)

(10,275)

(10,399)

Tangible assets $ 2,336,489

$ 1,973,897

$ 1,977,847

$ 1,906,222

$ 1,902,724























Stockholders' equity $ 262,351

$ 244,841

$ 241,808

$ 240,211

$ 232,208

Less: intangible assets (18,241)

(10,044)

(10,154)

(10,275)

(10,399)

Tangible equity $ 244,110

$ 234,797

$ 231,654

$ 229,936

$ 221,809























Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.45 %

11.90 %

11.71 %

12.06 %

11.66 %























Tangible equity $ 244,110

$ 234,797

$ 231,654

$ 229,936

$ 221,809

Shares outstanding (in thousands) 6,876

6,350

6,320

6,315

6,299

Tangible book value per share $ 35.50

$ 36.98

$ 36.65

$ 36.41

$ 35.21























1Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year.





2Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period.

































Three months ended



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023



September

June

March

December

September























Net interest income $ 17,109

$ 15,968

$ 15,968

$ 15,448

$ 16,684

FTE adjustment3 211

213

226

224

215

Net interest income FTE $ 17,320

$ 16,181

$ 16,194

$ 15,672

$ 16,899

Net interest income FTE (annualized)1 $ 68,902

$ 65,078

$ 65,132

$ 62,862

$ 67,045

Average interest earning assets 1,998,226

1,868,019

1,817,912

1,789,624

1,761,567

Net interest margin FTE 3.45 %

3.48 %

3.58 %

3.51 %

3.81 %

























Nine months ended















2024

2023















September

September



































Net interest income $ 48,525

$ 49,006













FTE adjustment3 612

580













Net interest income FTE $ 49,137

$ 49,586













Net interest income FTE (annualized)1 $ 65,635

$ 66,540













Average interest earning assets 1,895,097

1,609,304













Net interest margin FTE 3.46 %

4.13 %



































1Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period,







then multiplied by total days in the year.



















3Fully taxable equivalent adjustment is calculated using tax exempt loan income plus tax exempt securities









income for the period, multiplied by a tax rate of 28%.





















Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income to GAAP Net Income























































At or For the Three

At or For the Nine



Months Ended September 30, 2024

Months Ended September 30, 2024



Actual

Cornerstone1

Core

Actual

Cornerstone1

Core



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net interest income $ 17,109

$ -

$ 17,109

$ 48,525

$ -

$ 48,525 Provision for credit loss 4,601

3,152

1,449

4,669

3,152

1,517 Net interest income after provision 12,508

(3,152)

15,660

43,856

(3,152)

47,008 Non-interest income 2,056

-

2,056

6,128

-

6,128 Non-interest expense 19,036

6,695

12,341

42,881

6,695

36,186 Income (loss) before income taxes (4,472)

(9,847)

5,375

7,103

(9,847)

16,950 Income tax (benefit) expense (865)

(2,068)

1,203

1,239

(2,068)

3,307 Net (loss) income

$ (3,607)

$ (7,779)

$ 4,172

$ 5,864

$ (7,779)

$ 13,643

























Earnings per common share - basic $ (0.55)





$ 0.63

$ 0.91





$ 2.13 Earnings per common share - diluted $ (0.55)





$ 0.63

$ 0.90





$ 2.10

























1 Reflects the CECL adjustment for non-purchase credit deteriorated loans and merger related expense impact to net income and tax-effected

using a federal income tax rate of 21%.























