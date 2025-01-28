Princeton Bancorp Announces YTD & Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ - BPRN), the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank"), today reported its unaudited financial condition and results of operations at and for the quarter and twelve-months ended December 31, 2024.

President/CEO Edward Dietzler commented, "We are proud to have completed our 17th year of operations with a successful performance. We completed the acquisition of Cornerstone Bank, continuing our long-term strategic plan of becoming the community bank of choice up and down the I-95 corridor. At December 31, 2024, the Bank entered a new milestone by exceeding $2.0 billion in assets, supported by growth in core loans and deposits while maintaining a strong capital position. The Bank remains well positioned to continue our conservative growth path with our experienced management team."

The Company reported a net income of $5.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net loss of ($4.5) million, or ($0.68) per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $5.3 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $7.4 million in non-interest expense, a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $4.2 million and an increase in net-interest income of $900 thousand, partially offset by an increase in income tax expense of $2.7 million. The variance in non-operating expenses was impacted by a one-time recorded charge in the third quarter of 2024 of $7.8 million in merger related expenses along with a $3.2 million provision for credit loss associated with the acquired non-purchase credit deteriorated loans related to the acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Corporation ("Cornerstone"). The decrease in net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to increases of $1.8 million and $598 thousand in non-interest expense and income tax expense, respectively, mostly offset by increases of $2.1 million and $248 thousand in net interest income after provision for loan losses and non-interest income, respectively.

Review of Statements of Financial Condition

Total assets were $2.34 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $423.7 million, or 22.11% when compared to $1.92 billion at the end of 2023. The primary reasons for the increase in total assets were the acquisition of Cornerstone on August 23, 2024, which had approximately $303.5 million in assets at closing, and increases from existing core operations. When looking at specific components of the balance sheet, including acquired assets, the Company recorded an increase in net loans of $270.5 million, an increase in investments of $155.8 million, an increase in other assets of $24.9 million and a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $33.2 million that was partially used to purchase investment securities. The increase in the Company's net loans consisted of increases of $242.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $41.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, $30.0 million in residential mortgages, and $10.1 in home equity and consumer loans, all partially offset by a decrease of $53.0 million in construction loans.

Total deposits on December 31, 2024, increased $396.9 million, or 24.26%, when compared to December 31, 2023. The primary reasons for the increase in total deposits were the $282.8 million in deposits acquired from Cornerstone and an increase of $114.1 million from existing branch operations. The increase in the Company's deposits consisted of increases in money market deposits of $136.5 million, certificates of deposit of $131.6 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $52.6 million, non-interest-bearing deposits of $51.7 million, and savings deposits of $24.4 million.

Total stockholders' equity at December 31, 2024, increased $21.8 million or 9.09% when compared to December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the $21.6 million increase in paid-in capital which is primarily associated with the issuance of $20.0 million of common stock related to the acquisition of Cornerstone, an increase in retained earnings of $2.5 million, which consisted of $10.2 million in net income, partially offset by $7.7 million of cash dividends recorded during the period and partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.4 million. The ratio of equity to total assets at December 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023 was 11.2% and 12.5%, respectively. The current period ratio decrease was primarily due to the Cornerstone acquisition.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2024, non-performing assets totaled $27.1million, an increase of $20.4 million when compared to the amount at December 31, 2023. The increase was due to the delinquency of two commercial real estate loans totaling $25.4 million with collateral supporting each loan. The Company is a participant in these loans and is currently evaluating its options with the lead bank, including but not limited to placing the loans on the market for sale.

Review of Quarterly and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Net interest income was $18.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $17.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $16.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the previous quarter was the result of an increase in interest income of $1.9 million, or 5.8%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.0 million, or 6.5%. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.28%, a decrease by 13 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2024, and a decrease by 27 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. When comparing the two 2024 periods, the increase in interest expense and the decrease in net interest margin were primarily associated with an increase in total interest-bearing deposits of $164.6 million and partially offset by a 13-basis point decrease in the rate on such deposits. This resulted in a decrease in the Company's cost of funds of 12 basis points. The increase in interest income for the fourth quarter was due to a $187.6 million increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 21-basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets when compared to the third quarter of 2024.

When comparing the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, net-interest income increased by $2.0 million, which was primarily due to an increase in average interest-earning assets of $396.2 million and an increase of 2 basis points in the yield earned on interest-earning assets, partially offset by the increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $357.1 million and an increase of 26 basis points in the cost of funds.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded net income of $10.2 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share, compared to $25.8 million, or $4.03 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2023. This year-to-date decrease was primarily the result of a $9.7 bargain purchase gain which included a tax benefit of $2.0 million in 2023 from the Company's acquisition of Noah Bank in May of that year, and the purchase accounting adjustments recorded in 2024 related to the Cornerstone acquisition, which included an increase of $2.0 million in the provision for credit losses when comparing both periods. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest income of $66.5 million increased $1.5 million, or 2.3%, compared to net interest income of $65.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase from the previous year was the result of an increase in interest income of $24.8 million, or 25.2%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $23.3 million, or 70.1%.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $440 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2024, which consisted of an increase in the required reserve for credit losses on loans in the amount of $543 thousand and a decrease in the reserve for unfunded liabilities of $103 thousand. The current quarters' provision recorded on the Company's statements of income was $4.2 million lower when compared to the provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, most of which was primarily attributed to the acquisition of Cornerstone Bank. When comparing the three-month periods of December 31, 2024, and 2023, the provision for credit losses decreased $122 thousand. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded charge-offs of $107 thousand and recoveries of $21 thousand. The coverage ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.30% at December 31, 2024 and 1.19% at December 31, 2023.

Total non-interest income of $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $29 thousand or 1.4% when compared to the third quarter of 2024 and increased $248 thousand or 13.9% when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase over the prior year quarter was primarily due to an increase in other non-interest income of $143 thousand and an increase in income from bank owned life insurance of $104 thousand. For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-interest income decreased $9.0 million, or by 52.4%, primarily due to the $9.7 million bargain purchase gain from the Noah Bank acquisition, partially offset by an increase in other non-interest income of $646 thousand and an increase in income from bank owned life insurance of $380 thousand over the same period in 2023.

Total non-interest expense of $12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $7.4 million, or 36.6%, when compared to the third quarter of 2024. This increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to the $7.8 million in merger costs associated with the Cornerstone acquisition recorded in the third quarter of 2024. Total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $1.8 million or 16.7% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.This increase was primarily related to the Cornerstone acquisition, as salaries and benefits expense increased by $484 thousand, occupancy and equipment expense increased by $392 thousand, data processing and communications expense increased by $192 thousand, professional fees increased by $370 thousand and core deposit intangible expense increased by $104 thousand. For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-interest expense was $56.8 million, compared to $48.7 million for 2023. The increase of $8.0 million was primarily attributed increases in salaries and employee benefits of $2.7 million, occupancy and equipment of $1.2 million, professional fees of $515 thousand, data processing and communications of $352 thousand, federal deposit insurance of $254 thousand and merger-related expenses of $2.2 million during 2024 over the same period in 2023. The Cornerstone acquisition caused a significant portion of such increases.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $1.6 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.4%, compared to an income tax benefit of $1.1 million resulting in an effective tax rate of (20.1)% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 and compared to an income tax expense of $1.0 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 15.9% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. For the year ending December 31, 2024, income tax expense was $2.6 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.1% compared to income tax expense of $4.6 million and an effective tax rate of 15.1% for the year ended December 31, 2023. This decrease was due to the income taxes on the $9.7 million non-taxable bargain purchase gain from the Noah Bank acquisition, recorded in the year end December 31, 2023, and an increase in 2024 merger related expenses of $2.2 million when comparing December 31, 2024, and 2023.

About Princeton Bancorp, Inc. and The Bank of Princeton

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Princeton, a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 28 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Burlington, Chesterfield, Cherry Hill, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Fort Lee, Hamilton, Kingston, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Medford, Monroe, Moorestown, New Brunswick, Palisades Park, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge, Sicklerville, Voorhees, and Woodbury. There are also five branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area and two in the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























































December 31, 2024 vs







December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2023







2024

2023

$ Change

% Change























ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 117,348

$ 150,557

$ (33,209)

(22.06) %

Securities available-for-sale taxable

207,442

50,544

156,898

310.42



Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt

39,729

40,808

(1,079)

(2.64)



Securities held-to-maturity

161

193

(32)

(16.58)



Loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees

1,818,875

1,548,335

270,540

17.47



Allowance for credit losses

(23,657)

(18,492)

(5,165)

27.93



Goodwill

14,381

8,853

5,528

62.44



Core deposit intangible

3,632

1,422

2,210

155.41



Equity method investments

11,160

8,296

2,864

34.52



Other real estate owned

295

-

295

N/A



Other assets

150,867

125,981

24,886

19.75



TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,340,233

$ 1,916,497

$ 423,736

22.11 %













































LIABILITIES



















Non-interest checking

$ 300,972

$ 249,282

$ 51,690

20.74 %

Interest checking

300,559

247,939

52,620

21.22



Savings

170,880

146,484

24,396

16.65



Money market

490,543

354,005

136,538

38.57



Time deposits over $250,000

208,858

150,113

58,745

39.13



Other time deposits

560,813

487,918

72,895

14.94



Total deposits

2,032,625

1,635,741

396,884

24.26



Borrowings

-

-

-

-



Other liabilities

45,568

40,545

5,023

12.39



TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,078,193

1,676,286

401,907

23.98

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Paid-in capital

119,908

98,291

21,617

21.99



Treasury stock 1

(842)

-

(842)

N/A



Retained earnings

151,915

149,414

2,501

1.67



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(8,941)

(7,494)

(1,447)

19.31



TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

262,040

240,211

21,829

9.09

























TOTAL LIABILITIES



















AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,340,233

$ 1,916,497

$ 423,736

22.11 %























Book value per common share

$ 38.07

$ 38.04

$ 0.03

0.08 %

Tangible book value per common share 2

$ 35.45

$ 36.41

$ (0.96)

(2.64) %

























1Treasury stock repurchases commenced March 8, 2024, associated with the stock repurchase program announced August 10, 2023.











2Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure.



















For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.







































Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Loan and Deposit Tables (Unaudited)











The components of loans receivable, net at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were as follows:

















December 31,

December 31,





2024

2023





(In thousands)

Commercial real estate

$ 1,385,085

$ 1,142,864

Commercial and industrial

92,857

50,961

Construction

257,169

310,187

Residential first-lien mortgages

68,030

38,040

Home equity / consumer

18,133

8,081

Total loans

1,821,274

1,550,133

Deferred fees and costs

(2,399)

(1,798)

Allowance for credit losses

(23,657)

(18,492)

Loans, net

$ 1,795,218

$ 1,529,843

















































The components of deposits at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were as follows:

















December 31.

December 31,





2024

2023





(In thousands)

Demand, non-interest-bearing

$ 300,972

$ 249,282

Demand, interest-bearing

300,559

247,939

Savings

170,880

146,484

Money market

490,543

354,005

Time deposits

769,671

638,031

Total deposits

$ 2,032,625

$ 1,635,741















Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data)

























Three Months Ended December 31,













2024

2023

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 29,477

$ 24,364

$ 5,113

21.0 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 2,090

412

1,678

407.3 %



Tax-exempt 285

285

0

0.0 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 2

2

0

0.0 %

Other interest and dividend income 1,806

2,491

(685)

-27.5 %



Total interest and dividends 33,660

27,554

6,106

22.2 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 15,653

11,544

4,109

35.6 %



Borrowings -

-

0

N/A



Total interest expense 15,653

11,544

4,109

35.6 %



















Net interest income 18,007

16,010

1,997

12.5 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 440

562

(122)

-21.7 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 17,567

15,448

2,119

13.7 %



















Non-interest income















Gain (Loss) on sale of securities available-for-sale, net -

45

(45)

-100.0 %

Income from bank-owned life insurance 481

377

104

27.6 %

Fees and service charges 527

462

65

14.1 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 637

656

(19)

-2.9 %

Other

382

239

143

59.8 %



Total non-interest income 2,027

1,779

248

13.9 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 6,518

6,034

484

8.0 %

Occupancy and equipment 2,241

1,849

392

21.2 %

Professional fees 795

425

370

87.1 %

Data processing and communications 1,358

1,166

192

16.5 %

Federal deposit insurance 277

190

87

45.8 %

Advertising and promotion 151

129

22

17.1 %

Office expense 157

116

41

35.3 %

Other real estate owned expense 14

-

14

100.0 %

Core deposit intangible 228

124

104

83.9 %

Other

1,034

916

118

12.9 %



Total non-interest expense 12,773

10,949

1,824

16.7 %



















Income before income tax expense 6,821

6,278

543

8.6 % Income tax expense 1,594

996

598

60.0 % Net income

$ 5,227

$ 5,282

(55)

-1.0 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.76

$ 0.84

$ (0.08)

-9.5 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.75

$ 0.82

$ (0.07)

-8.5 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,880

6,300

580

9.2 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,984

6,414

570

8.9 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter) (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended













December 31,

September 30,













2024

2024

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 29,477

$ 28,135

$ 1,342

4.8 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 2,090

1,273

817

64.2 %



Tax-exempt 285

285

0

0.0 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 2

2

0

0.0 %

Other interest and dividend income 1,806

2,115

(309)

-14.6 %



Total interest and dividends 33,660

31,810

1,850

5.8 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 15,653

14,701

952

6.5 %



Borrowings -

-

-

N/A



Total interest expense 15,653

14,701

952

6.5 %



















Net interest income 18,007

17,109

898

5.2 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 440

4,601

(4,161)

-90.4 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 17,567

12,508

5,059

40.4 %



















Non-interest income















Gain on call/sale of securities available-for-sale -

(7)

7

-100.0 %

Income from bank-owned life insurance 481

423

58

13.7 %

Fees and service charges 527

521

6

1.2 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 637

784

(147)

-18.8 %

Other 382

335

47

14.0 %



Total non-interest income 2,027

2,056

(29)

-1.4 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 6,518

6,556

(38)

-0.6 %

Occupancy and equipment 2,241

2,087

154

7.4 %

Professional fees 795

654

141

21.6 %

Data processing and communications 1,358

1,456

(98)

-6.7 %

Federal deposit insurance 277

316

(39)

-12.3 %

Advertising and promotion 151

181

(30)

-16.6 %

Office expense 157

190

(33)

-17.4 %

Other real estate owned expense 14

-

14

100.0 %

Core deposit intangible 228

143

85

59.4 %

Merger-related expenses -

7,803

(7,803)

-100.0 %

Other 1,034

758

276

36.4 %



Total non-interest expense 12,773

20,144

(7,371)

-36.6 %



















Income (loss) before income tax expense 6,821

(5,580)

12,401

222.2 % Income tax (benefit) expense 1,594

(1,124)

2,718

241.8 % Net (loss) income $ 5,227

$ (4,456)

$ 9,683

217.3 %



















Net (loss) income per common share - basic $ 0.76

$ (0.68)

$ 1.44

211.8 % Net (loss) income per common share - diluted $ 0.75

$ (0.68)

$ 1.43

210.3 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,880

6,573

307

4.7 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,984

6,573

411

6.3 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Year ended













December 31,













2024

2023

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 108,586

$ 89,278

$ 19,308

21.6 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 4,928

1,339

3,589

268.0 %



Tax-exempt 1,142

1,138

4

0.4 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 9

10

(1)

-10.0 %

Other interest and dividend income 8,281

6,415

1,866

29.1 %



Total interest and dividends 122,946

98,180

24,766

25.2 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 56,414

33,046

23,368

70.7 %



Borrowings -

118

(118)

-100.0 %



Total interest expense 56,414

33,164

23,250

70.1 %



















Net interest income 66,532

65,016

1,516

2.3 % Provision for credit losses 5,109

3,108

2,001

64.4 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 61,423

61,908

(485)

-0.8 %



















Non-Interest income















(Loss) gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net (7)

39

(46)

-117.9 %

Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,673

1,293

380

29.4 %

Fees and service charges 1,945

1,853

92

5.0 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 3,082

3,221

(139)

-4.3 %

Bargain purchase gain -

9,696

(9,696)

-100.0 %

Gain on sale of other real estate owned -

203

(203)

-100.0 %

Other

1,462

816

646

79.2 %



Total non-interest income 8,155

17,121

(8,966)

-52.4 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 26,037

23,386

2,651

11.3 %

Occupancy and equipment 8,207

7,037

1,170

16.6 %

Professional fees 2,575

2,060

515

25.0 %

Data processing and communications 5,378

5,026

352

7.0 %

Federal deposit insurance 1,145

891

254

28.5 %

Advertising and promotion 630

504

126

25.0 %

Office expense 621

508

113

22.2 %

Other real estate owned expense 14

1

13

1300.0 %

Core deposit intangible 602

502

100

19.9 %

Merger-related expenses 7,803

5,635

2,168

38.5 %

Other

3,750

3,144

606

19.3 %



Total non-interest expense 56,762

48,694

8,068

16.6 %



















Income before income tax expense 12,816

30,335

(17,519)

-57.8 % Income tax expense 2,574

4,570

(1,996)

-43.7 % Net income

$ 10,242

$ 25,765

$ (15,523)

-60.2 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 1.57

$ 4.10

$ (2.53)

-61.7 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.55

$ 4.03

$ (2.48)

-61.5 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,530

6,281

249

4.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,620

6,388

232

3.6 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended December 31,









2024

2023

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,821,229

6.44 %

$ 1,522,906

6.35 %

$ 298,323

0.09 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 175,898

4.75 %

47,566

3.46 %

128,332

1.29 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 40,415

2.82 %

38,157

2.99 %

2,258

-0.17 % Held-to-maturity 162

5.33 %

194

5.28 %

(32)

0.05 % Securities 216,475

4.39 %

85,917

3.26 %

130,558

1.13 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 128,652

4.78 %

161,903

5.44 %

(33,251)

-0.66 % Other interest-earning assets 19,503

5.31 %

18,898

5.71 %

605

-0.40 % Other interest-earning assets 148,155

4.85 %

180,801

5.47 %

(32,646)

-0.62 % Total interest-earning assets 2,185,859

6.13 %

1,789,624

6.11 %

396,235

0.02 % Total non-earning assets 172,357





138,225











Total assets $ 2,358,216





$ 1,927,849



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 300,728

1.87 %

$ 250,941

1.96 %

$ 49,787

-0.09 % Savings 174,376

2.39 %

146,294

2.32 %

28,082

0.07 % Money market 489,485

3.45 %

353,372

3.72 %

136,113

-0.27 % Certificates of deposit 782,647

4.54 %

639,547

3.81 %

143,100

0.73 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,747,236

3.56 %

1,390,154

3.29 %

357,082

0.27 % Non-interest bearing deposits 300,854





258,663





42,191



Total deposits 2,048,090

3.04 %

1,648,817

2.78 %

399,273

0.26 % Borrowings -

N/A

-

N/A

-

N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,747,236

3.56 %

1,390,154

3.29 %

357,082

0.27 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 300,854





258,663











Total cost of funds 2,048,090

3.04 %

1,648,817

2.78 %

399,273

0.26 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 49,069





44,404











Stockholders' equity 261,057





234,628











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,358,216





$ 1,927,849



































Net interest spread



2.56 %





2.81 %







Net interest margin



3.28 %





3.55 %







Net interest margin (FTE) 1,2



3.32 %





3.60 %

































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.





















2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.













Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Year Ended December 31,









2024

2023

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,663,013

6.53 %

$ 1,449,504

6.16 %

$ 213,509

0.37 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 109,145

4.51 %

43,476

3.08 %

65,669

1.43 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 40,239

2.84 %

40,264

2.83 %

(25)

0.01 % Held-to-maturity 169

5.27 %

197

5.28 %

(28)

-0.01 % Securities 149,553

4.06 %

83,937

2.96 %

65,616

1.10 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 136,281

5.27 %

109,441

5.35 %

26,840

-0.08 % Other interest-earning assets 19,337

5.65 %

10,064

5.53 %

9,273

0.12 % Other interest-earning assets 155,618

5.32 %

119,505

5.37 %

36,113

-0.05 % Total interest-earning assets 1,968,184

6.25 %

1,652,947

5.94 %

315,237

0.31 % Total non-earning assets 151,600





122,320











Total assets $ 2,119,784





$ 1,775,267



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 258,462

1.91 %

$ 250,312

1.46 %

$ 8,150

0.45 % Savings 157,538

2.52 %

159,175

1.72 %

(1,637)

0.80 % Money market 421,934

3.79 %

311,478

3.07 %

110,456

0.72 % Certificates of deposit 724,060

4.35 %

538,343

3.17 %

185,717

1.18 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,561,994

3.61 %

1,259,308

2.62 %

302,686

0.99 % Non-interest bearing deposits 264,418





248,233











Total deposits 1,826,412

3.09 %

1,507,541

2.19 %

318,871

0.90 %























Borrowings -

0.00 %

2,343

5.01 %

(2,343)

-5.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,561,994

3.61 %

1,261,651

2.63 %

300,343

0.98 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 264,418





248,233











Total cost of funds 1,826,412

3.09 %

1,509,884

2.19 %

316,528

0.90 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 43,955





36,856











Stockholders' equity 249,417





228,527











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,119,784





$ 1,775,267



































Net interest spread



2.64 %





3.31 %







Net interest margin



3.38 %





3.93 %







Net interest margin (FTE) 1,2



3.42 %





3.99 %

































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.





















2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.













Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended









December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,821,229

6.44 %

$ 1,691,688

6.62 %

$ 129,541

-0.18 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 175,898

4.75 %

111,633

4.56 %

64,265

0.19 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 40,415

2.82 %

40,028

2.85 %

387

-0.03 % Held-to-maturity 162

5.33 %

164

5.33 %

(2)

0.00 % Securities 216,475

4.39 %

151,825

4.11 %

64,650

0.28 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 128,652

4.78 %

135,164

5.38 %

(6,512)

-0.60 % Other interest-earning assets 19,503

5.31 %

19,549

5.85 %

(46)

-0.53 % Other interest-earning assets 148,155

4.85 %

154,713

5.44 %

(6,558)

-0.59 % Total interest-earning assets 2,185,859

6.13 %

1,998,226

6.33 %

187,633

-0.21 % Total non-earning assets 172,357





151,776











Total assets $ 2,358,216





$ 2,150,002



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 300,728

1.87 %

$ 258,728

1.86 %

$ 42,000

0.01 % Savings 174,376

2.39 %

159,521

2.57 %

14,855

-0.18 % Money market 489,485

3.45 %

443,109

3.85 %

46,376

-0.40 % Certificates of deposit 782,647

4.54 %

721,240

4.50 %

61,407

0.04 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,747,236

3.56 %

1,582,598

3.70 %

164,638

-0.13 % Non-interest bearing deposits 300,854





269,030





31,824



Total deposits 2,048,090

3.04 %

1,851,628

3.16 %

196,462

-0.12 % Borrowings -

N/A

-

N/A

-

N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,747,236

3.56 %

1,582,598

3.70 %

164,638

-0.13 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 300,854





269,030











Total cost of funds 2,048,090

3.04 %

1,851,628

3.16 %

196,462

-0.12 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 49,069





43,729











Stockholders' equity 261,057





254,645











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,358,216





$ 2,150,002



































Net interest spread



2.56 %





2.64 %







Net interest margin



3.28 %





3.41 %







Net interest margin (FTE) 1,2



3.32 %





3.45 %

































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.





















2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.













Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quarterly Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





























2024

2024

2024

2024

2023



December

September

June

March

December























Return on average assets 0.88 %

-0.82 %

1.03 %

0.89 %

1.09 %

Return on average equity 7.97 %

-6.96 %

8.54 %

7.27 %

8.93 %

Return on average tangible equity1 8.56 %

-7.50 %

8.91 %

7.60 %

9.34 %

Net interest margin 3.28 %

3.41 %

3.44 %

3.42 %

3.55 %

Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.32 %

3.45 %

3.48 %

3.58 %

3.51 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1 62.62 %

63.65 %

65.90 %

67.21 %

60.85 %























COMMON STOCK DATA



















Market value at period end $ 34.43

$ 36.98

$ 33.10

$ 30.78

$ 35.90

Market range:



















High $ 38.90

$ 39.12

$ 33.10

$ 36.25

$ 37.60

Low $ 33.26

$ 32.40

$ 29.15

$ 29.72

$ 28.21

Book value per common share at period end $ 38.07

$ 38.18

$ 38.54

$ 38.26

$ 38.04

Tangible book value per common share1 $ 35.45

$ 35.52

$ 36.98

$ 36.65

$ 36.41

Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 6,883

6,849

6,353

6,320

6,314























CAPITAL RATIOS



















Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.52 %

13.17 %

14.66 %

14.31 %

14.68 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.34 %

12.02 %

13.62 %

13.26 %

13.61 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.58 %

11.44 %

12.21 %

11.99 %

12.29 %

Equity to assets 11.20 %

11.11 %

12.34 %

12.16 %

12.53 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets1 10.51 %

10.41 %

11.90 %

11.71 %

12.06 %























CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 86

$ 108

$ (15)

$ 176

$ (10)

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.019 %

0.026 %

-0.004 %

0.045 %

-0.003 %























Nonperforming loans $ 26,841

$ 2,330

$ 3,198

$ 2,115

$ 6,708

Other real estate owned 295

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets $ 27,136

$ 2,330

$ 3,198

$ 2,115

$ 6,708























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



















Period-end loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1.30 %

1.27 %

1.17 %

1.18 %

1.19 %

Nonperforming loans 88.14 %

995.85 %

577.36 %

880.28 %

275.67 %

Nonperforming assets 87.18 %

995.85 %

577.36 %

880.28 %

275.67 %























Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1.48 %

0.13 %

0.20 %

0.13 %

0.43 %















































1This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.

























Princeton Bancorp, Inc

Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are "tangible book value per common share," "return on average tangible equity," "efficiency ratio," "tangible equity to tangible assets," and "net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent." For the purpose of calculating return on average tangible equity, net income for such period is annualized and divided by average tangible equity during such period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. For the purpose of calculating tangible equity to tangible assets, tangible equity is divided by tangible assets. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating tangible book value per common share, tangible equity is divided by the number of common shares outstanding, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating efficiency ratio, total operating expense is divided by total revenue for the period. For the purpose of calculating net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent, fully taxable equivalent adjustments are added to net interest income for the period, net interest income fully taxable equivalent for such period is annualized and divided by average interest earning assets during such period. Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for the provision for credit loss on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans and merger-related expenses by weighted outstanding shares.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insights into understanding our financial results by excluding certain items that can distort our core business results. This allows investors to better understand our ongoing operations and assess our future potential, while still being transparent about the adjustments made to arrive at these non-GAAP figures. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and the Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

In addition to the items noted above, defined footnotes are included in the Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures table below. Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year. Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period. Fully taxable equivalent adjustment is calculated using tax exempt loan income plus tax exempt securities income for the period, multiplied by a tax rate of 28%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























Three months ended



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023



December

September

June

March

December























Net (loss) income (annualized)1 $ 20,794

$ (17,727)

$ 20,617

$ 17,475

$ 20,956

Average equity2 261,057

254,645

241,550

240,230

234,628

Less: intangible assets (18,013)

(18,241)

(10,044)

(10,154)

(10,275)

Average Tangible Equity $ 243,044

$ 236,404

$ 231,506

$ 230,076

$ 224,353

Return on average tangible equity 8.56 %

-7.50 %

8.91 %

7.60 %

9.34 %























Net interest income $ 18,007

$ 17,109

$ 15,968

$ 15,448

$ 16,010

Other income 2,027

2,056

2,087

1,985

1,779

Total revenue 20,034

19,165

18,055

17,433

17,789

Non-interest expenses $ 12,773

$ 20,144

$ 12,009

$ 11,836

$ 10,949

Less: core deposit intangible amortization (228)

(143)

(111)

(120)

(124)

Less: merger-related expenses -

(7,803)

-

-

-

Total operating expenses $ 12,545

$ 12,198

$ 11,898

$ 11,716

$ 10,825

Adjusted efficiency ratio 62.62 %

63.65 %

65.90 %

67.21 %

60.85 %























Total Assets $ 2,340,233

$ 2,354,730

$ 1,983,941

$ 1,988,001

$ 1,916,497

Less: intangible assets (18,013)

(18,241)

(10,044)

(10,154)

(10,275)

Tangible assets $ 2,322,220

$ 2,336,489

$ 1,973,897

$ 1,977,847

$ 1,906,222























Stockholders' equity $ 262,040

$ 261,502

$ 244,841

$ 241,808

$ 240,211

Less: intangible assets (18,013)

(18,241)

(10,044)

(10,154)

(10,275)

Tangible equity $ 244,027

$ 243,261

$ 234,797

$ 231,654

$ 229,936























Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.51 %

10.41 %

11.90 %

11.71 %

12.06 %























Tangible equity $ 244,027

$ 243,261

$ 234,797

$ 231,654

$ 229,936

Shares outstanding (in thousands) 6,883

6,849

6,350

6,320

6,315

Tangible book value per share $ 35.45

$ 35.52

$ 36.98

$ 36.65

$ 36.41























1Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year.



2Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period.





























Three months ended



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023



December

September

June

March

December























Net interest income $ 18,007

$ 17,109

$ 15,968

$ 15,968

$ 15,448

FTE adjustment3 241

211

213

226

224

Net interest income FTE $ 18,248

$ 17,320

$ 16,181

$ 16,194

$ 15,672

Net interest income FTE (annualized)1 $ 72,595

$ 68,902

$ 65,078

$ 65,132

$ 62,862

Average interest earning assets 2,185,859

1,998,226

1,868,019

1,817,912

1,789,624

Net interest margin FTE 3.32 %

3.45 %

3.48 %

3.58 %

3.51 %

























Twelve-months ended















2024

2023















December

December



































Net interest income $ 66,532

$ 65,016













FTE adjustment3 852

580













Net interest income FTE $ 67,384

$ 65,596













Net interest income FTE (annualized)1 $ 90,010

$ 88,024













Average interest earning assets 1,968,184

1,652,947













Net interest margin FTE 4.57 %

5.33 %



































1Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period,







then multiplied by total days in the year.









3Fully taxable equivalent adjustment is calculated using tax exempt loan income plus tax exempt securities





income for the period, multiplied by a tax rate of 28%.











