Princeton Biopartners Launches EVEXA®: AI-Driven Platform Transforming Evidence Generation and Medical Strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Biopartners , a leading consultancy in Integrated Evidence Generation Planning and Medical Affairs strategy, today announced the launch of EVEXA®, a groundbreaking platform that uses AI-driven agents to transform how pharmaceutical and biotech teams plan, execute, and measure evidence generation.

Built at the intersection of consulting expertise and intelligent automation, EVEXA® converts traditional, static Integrated Evidence Generation Plans (IEGPs) into living, data-connected strategy environments, enabling Medical Affairs, Real-World Evidence (RWE), and Market Access teams to plan, adapt, and track in real time.

Solving Pharma's Evidence Generation Bottleneck

As pharma pipelines expand and real-world data ecosystems fragment, evidence generation has become one of the industry's most persistent challenges, with critical gaps between strategy design, execution, and impact measurement.

EVEXA® directly addresses this challenge by combining Princeton Biopartners' proprietary IEGP frameworks with advanced AI orchestration. The result is a single, intelligent workspace that unifies evidence planning across global, regional, and functional teams.

Key capabilities include:

Dynamic versioning and dependency mapping to align plans and prevent duplication.

AI-based gap detection that continuously flags unmet evidence needs.

KPI dashboards and automated audit trails linking strategy to measurable outcomes.

Cross-functional access controls, enabling transparent collaboration across Medical, Commercial, and Regulatory functions.

Eliminating Friction in Evidence Planning

EVEXA® is designed for clarity and built for impact. The software was purpose-built to remove the recurring barriers that slow down evidence strategy in large organizations, from vague priorities to siloed data. This helps teams move from static plans to strategic clarity by:

Anchoring Gap Assessments in Strategy: EVEXA ® links every evidence gap to a specific label claim or value pillar, ensuring activities map directly to strategic intent.

links every evidence gap to a specific label claim or value pillar, ensuring activities map directly to strategic intent. Integrating with the Clinical Development Plan (CDP): The platform synchronizes Medical Affairs and R&D planning, helping teams identify which studies shape the label and which build post-launch value, bridging the divide between regulatory and market strategy.

Simplifying Frameworks and Role Clarity: EVEXA® replaces traditional "laundry lists" of studies with a prioritization engine that distinguishes high-value evidence from noise, clarifies shared and distinct ownership between R&D and Medical Affairs, and aligns teams around the studies that truly move the needle.

"EVEXA directly solves the real challenges Medical Affairs teams face every day, including fragmented evidence generation planning, static disconnected documents, and limited cross-functional visibility," said Rogelio Braceras, who has held Medical Affairs leadership roles at Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "What Princeton has built is not just another tool, it is a purpose-built solution that mirrors how Medical Affairs and Clinical Development actually work. The ability to track changes, align stakeholders, and identify strategic gaps in real time fundamentally transforms how we approach evidence generation planning, driving smarter, faster, and more integrated decisions."

Proven in the Field

Already deployed across multiple top-50 biopharma organizations, EVEXA® has demonstrated tangible impact, including:

Up to 40% faster evidence-plan refresh cycles.

2× improvement in cross-functional alignment scores.

Accelerated launch readiness for complex assets, including a recent rare disease program integrating U.S. and EU teams.

Redefining the Future of Medical Strategy

For Princeton Biopartners, EVEXA® marks a pivotal moment in its mission to modernize evidence generation. The firm, known for its expertise in IEGPs and enterprise Medical Affairs transformation, has now merged that consulting depth with intelligent technology.

"EVEXA® is the AI agent that powers evidence strategy, continuously interpreting data to guide smarter, faster decisions," said Dillon Shokar, Founder and Growth Lead at Princeton Biopartners. "It's the intelligence layer shaping how pharma will compete and create value in the decade ahead."

"We're entering a new era where the lines between consulting, AI, and pharma execution are rapidly converging, and EVEXA® sits at that intersection," added Rishabh Sethia, Investor at the Abu Dhabi Investment Fund. "Through the use of AI, the market is clearly shifting toward integrated strategy and technology solutions. Princeton's model, combining deep therapeutic expertise with a powerful, real-time platform, is what the next generation of pharma execution will look like."

About Princeton Biopartners

Princeton Biopartners is a boutique life-sciences consultancy specializing in evidence generation strategy, real-world data, and medical transformation. The firm partners with leading pharmaceutical and biotech organizations to design and operationalize integrated evidence generation plans that accelerate insight, alignment, and impact.

With the launch of EVEXA®, Princeton Biopartners is redefining what evidence strategy looks like in the age of AI.

