Princeton Biopartners Welcomes Dr. Synøve Kamøy as Engagement Manager

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Biopartners, a best-in-class provider of integrated consulting solutions to the life sciences sector, proudly announces the appointment of Synøve Kamøy, M.D., as Engagement Manager. This strategic addition to the team underscores the firm's commitment to driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions in Medical Strategy and Real-World Evidence (RWE).

Synøve brings a unique combination of medical expertise and strategic insight to the role. She joins Princeton Biopartners following her tenure at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she excelled in leading data optimization initiatives that significantly enhanced healthcare organizations' performance.

She holds a Medical Doctorate from the University of Oslo, a top European medical institution, and a master's degree in Artificial Intelligence Applications. Synøve's focus as Engagement Manager will be:

Driving initiatives in Medical Strategy and Integrated Evidence-Generation Planning (IEGP)

Empowering organizations to leverage data-driven solutions that create value, improve outcomes, and achieve transformative impact

Building on Princeton's award-winning work and upholding its distinguished 9/10 client satisfaction rating through her commitment to forging lasting client relationships and delivering above-and-beyond results

"Advancing Princeton's commitment to building lasting client relationships founded on trust, high-impact deliverables, and an above-and-beyond philosophy resonates deeply with me," says Synøve. "My journey through medicine and management consulting has fueled my passion for healthcare at scale, particularly in driving better decision-making and data utilization to improve access and quality of care. What excites me most about Princeton is its hands-on client approach and the dynamic, close-knit team spirit. As an Engagement Manager, I bring a strong focus on communication and technical excellence, and I look forward to collaborating with my team and clients to deliver meaningful outcomes for patients."

Dillon Shokar, Co-Founder and Growth Lead at Princeton Biopartners commented, "Synøve's appointment signals a pivotal step in Princeton Biopartners' evolution as a market-defining leader in Medical Strategy and Integrated Evidence Generation. This move not only accelerates our trajectory across Medical Affairs and Real-World Evidence but also reinforces our commitment to pairing world-class talent with AI-enabled software solutions to unlock unprecedented value. By redefining efficiency and quality standards, we are setting a new paradigm for biopharmaceutical client servicing, one that transforms operations and delivers measurable, patient-centered outcomes. Synøve's deep expertise and methodical approach will be instrumental in empowering our clients to navigate the complexities of an ever-evolving healthcare ecosystem and drive transformative results."

About Princeton Biopartners

Princeton Biopartners is a best-in-class provider of integrated consulting solutions to the life sciences sector. Our mission is to improve the evidence base, accessibility, and dissemination of biomedical innovations through strategic advisory services, software, and our venture fund. We pride ourselves on establishing long-term client relationships and are dedicated to addressing pain points via integrated and transformative projects, setting new standards for excellence and fostering the development of tomorrow's solutions today.

Learn more about Princeton Biopartners:

https://www.princetonbiopartners.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/princeton-biopartners

Contact Information: [email protected]

SOURCE Princeton Biopartners