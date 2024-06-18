Princeton Medspa Partners Teams Up with Mirabile Beauty, Health & Wellness of Overland Park, KS

Leading Medspa Acquisition Platform Marks First Investment Since Closing $120M Growth Financing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Medspa Partners ("PMP" or the "Company"), one of the leading national medspa acquisition platforms in the high-growth, highly fragmented, approximately $30 billion U.S. medical aesthetics market, has partnered with Mirabile Beauty, Health & Wellness, of Overland Park, Kansas. Mirabile Beauty, Health & Wellness was founded in 1999 by noted aesthetics Key Opinion Leader Dr. James Mirabile, M.D. Aligned with the Company's portfolio, Mirabile Beauty, Health & Wellness is the highest rated medspa in its region, and possesses a comprehensive offering of aesthetic medical services.

Dr. James Mirabile, M.D.

Dr. Mirabile is one of the most celebrated physicians in the American aesthetics market. He previously served as both National Medical Director and board member to SottoPelle. He is a key opinion leader in laser treatments, a renowned lecturer, and has been the recipient of some of the fields most prestigious awards, such as "Physician of the Decade" by Squire Magazine and "Top Physician in the United States" by the Center for Study of Services in Washington, D.C.

Mirabile Beauty, Health & Wellness marks the eleventh medical spa acquired by PMP. This partnership with Mirabile represents the first acquisition following the $120M growth financing investment from BC Partners. PMP plans on partnering with additional medical spas throughout the rest of 2024, by expanding density within its existing footprint as well as entering new markets.

"Mirabile Beauty, Health & Wellness is one of the longest-tenured, most respected aesthetic medical practices in the country. We are excited at the partnership with Dr. Jim Mirabile, both in terms of his amazing pedigree as a physician, as well as his vast personal network that will help us continue to expand our Company," PMP CEO Nick Williams said of the partnership. Williams noted that with the acquisition of Mirabile, the average PMP clinic has operated for over 20 years.

About Princeton Medspa Partners

PMP specializes in partnering with leading medical spas and providing the best aesthetic services in the United States. The Company possesses an unprecedented team of aesthetic pioneers and thought leaders who bring decades of experience and a proven track record to every partnership. PMP is guided by core values of integrity, safety, personalized service, and industry-best results.

