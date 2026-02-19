Princeton NuEnergy Appoints Joseph Park as President and Chief Financial Officer to Support Commercial Scale-Up and Global Capital Strategy

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton NuEnergy Inc. (PNE), a leader in advanced battery materials manufacturing and technology, announced today the appointment of Joseph Park as its new President and Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Joe will oversee the company's financial strategy, capital formation, and strategic partnerships as PNE transitions from pilot operations to large-scale commercial production. This appointment reflects PNE's commitment to accelerating U.S. critical minerals security and supply chain resilience through proprietary, capital-efficient and closed-loop production processes.

Joe is an experienced executive with significant leadership experience across the global battery industry and international capital markets. Park brings a proven track record in financing large-scale manufacturing expansion, executing global joint ventures, and leading corporate strategy for one of the world's largest battery manufacturers.

Prior to joining PNE, Joe served as a senior executive at SK On, with over six years as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, and two years as Head of Global Strategy, where he played a central role in the company's global expansion across the United States, Europe, and Asia. During his tenure, SK On executed multi-billion-dollar capital raises, strategic partnerships, and manufacturing scale-up initiatives that established the company as a global leader in lithium-ion battery production.

Prior to joining SK On, Joe held senior leadership positions in global investment banking, serving as Head of Korea Investment Banking at Barclays Corporate & Investment Bank and Daiwa Securities. Earlier in his career, he was an investment banker with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, where he spent more than a decade, and a management consultant with the Boston Consulting Group. Throughout his career, Joe has advised multinational corporations on strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and large-scale financing across the energy, industrial, and technology sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe to the Princeton NuEnergy leadership team," said Chao Yan, Co-Founder and CEO of Princeton NuEnergy. "Joe's experience in battery manufacturing expansion, global partnerships, and capital strategy will be invaluable as we continue to scale our commercial operations and deliver reliable, high-quality production for our customers."

In joining PNE, Park will focus on:

Scaling Princeton NuEnergy's commercial deployment through disciplined financial and capital strategy

Building strategic partnerships with battery cell manufacturers, energy storage system integrators to support the growth of data centers and grid infrastructure expansion

Supporting process standardization, operational excellence, and financial infrastructure for industrial growth

"I'm excited to join Princeton NuEnergy at this pivotal stage," said Park. "The company has a compelling value proposition, strong customer interest, and a demonstrable track record of successful operations. I look forward to helping build the financial and strategic foundation that will enable sustainable commercial growth in the years ahead."

Princeton NuEnergy is currently in the process of establishing strategic and commercial partnerships to industrialize its proprietary, closed-loop, end-to-end direct recycling process in the United States. PNE is uniquely positioned to deliver these capabilities while supporting U.S. domestic energy security and supply chain resilience priorities.

About Princeton NuEnergy, Inc.

PNE is an advanced materials manufacturing and technology company, with the most cost-effective and capital-efficient process for the production of battery-grade cathode active material (CAM) for lithium-ion batteries. Built on a proprietary, closed-loop platform, PNE's high-performing technologies span multiple high-growth materials businesses, including Rejuvenation (Cathode-to-Cathode® direct recycling), Advanced Black Mass™ production, Upcycled® CAM and more — strengthening the domestic battery supply chain and supporting U.S. energy independence and national security priorities.

