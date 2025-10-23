Princeton NuEnergy Receives "2025 Smart Move SC New Plant Award" from South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance and South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership

PRINCETON, N.J. and CHESTER, S.C., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton NuEnergy Inc. (PNE), a leader in manufacturing advanced battery materials utilizing next-generation direct recycling technology, today announced it has received the "2025 Smart Move SC New Plant Award" from the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA) and the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (SCMEP). The award, which recognizes manufacturers that have made a "smart move" by choosing to locate in South Carolina and invest in the State's manufacturing ecosystem, was presented on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at the SC Manufacturing Summit Awards Luncheon in Columbia.

Joey Qiao (center, holding award) and Ryan Compton (to his right)

PNE was recognized for its Chester, South Carolina manufacturing operation producing advanced black mass and cathode active material (CAM), converting spent lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap into high-performance, battery-grade materials. The plant strengthens the U.S. battery supply chain by expanding domestic production capacity of black mass and CAM, contributing to U.S. energy independence and grid stabilization. The award was accepted at the Summit by Mr. Joey Qiao, Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, and Mr. Ryan Compton, Assistant Plant Manager.

"SCMA's and SCMEP's recognition is an important milestone for our Chester team and our company," said Dr. Chao Yan, Co-Founder and CEO of Princeton NuEnergy. "Our Chester facility advances U.S. manufacturing leadership by producing battery-grade materials domestically while building a circular economy for critical materials that supports national security and supply chain resilience."

"Our Chester operation is scaling to meet market needs while we advance Direct Recycling 2.0 and cathode upcycling capabilities," said Joey Qiao, CMEO at PNE. "We're proud to contribute to South Carolina's manufacturing leadership and remain focused on operational excellence that supports resilient, efficient domestic supply chains." Following the award, PNE outlined next steps at the Chester facility, including phased capacity increases, additional quality certifications, and supplier onboarding that deepen domestic sourcing while advancing process standardization and manufacturing efficiency.

PNE's Chester facility transforms lithium-ion end-of-life materials and manufacturing scrap into advanced black mass and, in future, will utilize the company's proprietary direct recycling platform to produce rejuvenated, battery-grade material products —an approach designed to drive manufacturing quality, process efficiency, and supply chain resilience as the company continues to industrialize at commercial scale.

About the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA)

The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance is the statewide organization representing South Carolina's manufacturing industry. Through initiatives like the South Carolina Manufacturing Summit, SCMA convenes manufacturers, industry partners, and public leaders to share best practices in plant operations, workforce development, finance, and policy, and to recognize excellence across the sector.

About t he South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership ( SCMEP)

The South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership is a private, non-profit group that serves as a proven resource to South Carolina manufacturers, providing a range of innovative strategies and solutions to improve competitiveness, performance, and profitability. An affiliate of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), SCMEP operates under the U.S. Department of Commerce.

About Princeton NuEnergy, Inc.

PNE is the most cost-effective, capital-efficient, and highest-performing U.S. producer of battery-grade Cathode Active Material (CAM) for lithium-ion batteries. Built on a proprietary, closed-loop platform, PNE spans multiple high-growth materials businesses, including end-to-end Direct Recycling (Cathode-to-Cathode™), Advanced Black Mass™ production, and additional products in development—helping build a stronger domestic battery supply chain aligned with U.S. energy independence and national security priorities.

