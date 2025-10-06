Princeton NuEnergy Appoints T. Joseph Fisher, III as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Scale-Up and Industrialization

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton NuEnergy Inc. (PNE), a leader in advanced battery materials and next-generation direct recycling announced today the appointment of T. Joseph (Joe) Fisher, III, as its new Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Joe will oversee the company's transition from pilot operations to large-scale commercial production, driving manufacturing excellence and operational growth. This appointment reflects PNE's commitment to advancing U.S. critical materials, strengthening U.S. energy independence and security, and enabling domestic BESS capacity to meet the growing demand from large data centers through reliable, U.S.-produced, rejuvenated battery materials and circular supply.

Joe is an experienced executive with significant leadership experience across the advanced battery supply chain. Fisher brings a proven track record in industrializing breakthrough technologies, scaling production facilities, and building global supply chains.

Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Lithium Werks, following the acquisition of Lithium Werks by Reliance New Energy Limited. Joe was Co-Founder and CEO of Lithium Werks, a global lithium battery company focused on lithium-iron phosphate cells, packs, modules and battery management systems. Earlier in his career, Joe was Vice President of Commercial Sales at A123 Systems, a pioneering U.S. company that developed lithium iron phosphate batteries (LFP), President and CEO of Valence Technologies, a leading innovator in LFP cathode active material, and President and CEO of Contour Energy Systems, a Caltech spinoff.

Joe started his career with Energizer Holdings, where he retired as Vice President and General Manager, having responsibility for global rechargeable operations. At Energizer, he also held many senior positions including President, Energizer Power Systems, as well as international assignments in South Africa, Argentina and Spain and extensive business development work in China, Japan and Korea.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe to the Princeton NuEnergy leadership team," said Chao Yan, Co-Founder and CEO of Princeton NuEnergy. "As we ramp the business from pilot to full commercial scale, Joe's expertise in industrialization and operational excellence will be invaluable to delivering reliable, high-quality production for our customers."

In joining PNE, Fisher will focus on:

Scaling Princeton NuEnergy's proprietary direct recycling technology from pilot to commercial manufacturing

Building and optimizing supply chains to ensure resilience and cost-efficiency

Driving process standardization, quality certification, and operational excellence

"I'm excited to join Princeton NuEnergy at this pivotal stage," said Fisher. "The company has a compelling value proposition, significant customer traction, and a demonstrable track record of successful laboratory and pilot-scale operations. I look forward to working with the company to build the operational backbone that will enable sustainable growth over the years to come."

Princeton NuEnergy is currently in the process of establishing strategic and commercial partnerships to industrialize its proprietary closed-loop, end-to-end direct recycling process in the United States. PNE is the only company with the track record to deliver these capabilities and achieve compliance with US-domestic energy security and supply chain resilience priorities.

About Princeton NuEnergy, Inc.

Princeton NuEnergy Inc. (PNE) is the most cost-effective, capital-efficient, and highest-performing US-domestic producer of cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. PNE is a platform for multiple high-growth materials businesses, including its closed-loop, end-to-end direct recycling, advanced black mass production, and other products and capabilities in development. PNE has secured over $55 million in grants and funding, with support from Honda Motor Co, LKQ Corporation, Samsung, Shell Ventures, Wistron Corporation, and the U.S. Department of Energy.

