Princeton Radiology™ Opens State-of-the-Art Diagnostic Imaging Center in Newtown, Pennsylvania

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Radiology is excited to announce the opening of its newest diagnostic imaging center in Newtown, Pennsylvania, marking its first location in the state. Strategically situated in the iconic "clocktower building" at 3 Terry Drive, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Terry Drive, the new center is designed to provide residents of Newtown and surrounding communities with unparalleled access to high-quality diagnostic imaging services in a convenient outpatient setting.

As part of its mission to deliver exceptional care, Princeton Radiology brings its long-standing tradition of excellence in imaging, compassion, and patient-centered service to Pennsylvania. The Newtown center is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and offers the same world-class diagnostic services that Princeton Radiology is renowned for. With the opening of this center, residents in the area can now access superior diagnostic care closer to home.

Patient Benefits of Princeton Radiology's Newtown Center:

Same-day scheduling for patients not requiring pre-authorization

Lower cost compared to hospital-based imaging departments

Fast report turnaround time, typically delivered on the same day

98.8% patient satisfaction rating

Unique imaging options, including SmartMamm® and Smart Breast MRI™, providing more personalized and comprehensive breast health information

MRI, CT, Mammogram, Ultrasound, X-ray, and DEXA services will be offered

"At Princeton Radiology, our goal is to build a healthier community by expanding access to Excellence in Imaging™. We are proud to bring our expertise and commitment to compassionate care to Newtown and the surrounding areas," said Marc Rothenberg, COO for Princeton Radiology, and longtime resident of Newtown. "We look forward to providing local residents with the same outstanding diagnostic services that have earned us a reputation for excellence."

Princeton Radiology's Newtown Center offers a broad range of diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT, ultrasound, and mammography, all performed with the highest standards of care and accuracy.

To learn more about Princeton Radiology or to schedule an appointment at the Newtown location, visit www.PrincetonRadiology.com or call 267.386.2620.

About Princeton Radiology:

For over 65 years, Princeton Radiology has been a regional leader in diagnostic imaging, providing patients and physicians with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive diagnostic services. With multiple locations across New Jersey and now Pennsylvania, Princeton Radiology remains committed to enhancing healthcare through the highest standards of patient care and imaging excellence.

