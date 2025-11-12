Principal Foundation Awards $500,000 Grant to Support National Geographic Society's Vision to Inspire Curiosity Through a Reimagined Museum Experience

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Principal® Foundation, a global nonprofit organization committed to helping people and communities build financially secure futures , announced today that it is awarding a $500,000 grant to the National Geographic Society. The contribution will support the transformation of the Society's global headquarters in Washington, D.C. and reimagined public spaces, including the National Geographic Museum of Exploration, set to open mid-2026.

"It takes incredible innovation to bring a project like the Museum of Exploration to life, and we are thrilled to have support from visionary partners who share in our commitment to deepening the public's connection to the wonder of our world," said Kara Ramirez Mullins, Chief Advancement Officer of the National Geographic Society. "We are immensely grateful for this contribution from Principal Foundation as we prepare to invite visitors to embrace their inner Explorer, spark curiosity and create lasting memories."

The Museum of Exploration will accelerate the Society's mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. As a global nonprofit organization, the new Museum of Exploration is a pivotal step forward in the Society's goal to build on its legacy of convening its global community of National Geographic Explorers — scientists, conservationists, storytellers and educators — who advance knowledge, inspire action and share their remarkable stories with the public.

"We're proud to support the National Geographic Society in opening a space that will inspire curiosity and bring communities closer through the power of exploration," said Jo Christine Miles, director, Principal Foundation and Community Relations, Principal Financial Group®. "Fostering social and cultural connection is at the heart of Principal Foundation's mission. The new Museum of Exploration will be a place where people can come together to learn and create lasting memories that deepen their connection to one another and the world."

As part of the shared commitment to inspiring curiosity and exploration Principal Foundation is supporting National Geographic Live, a touring series that introduces audiences to the awe-inspiring stories of Explorers through immersive events. Principal Foundation will be sponsoring the local Des Moines stop on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Des Moines Civic Center. Attendees will experience Earth After Dark, a visually stunning presentation featuring National Geographic Explorer Babak Tafreshi. Through breathtaking photography and cinematography, Tafreshi will share stories from his career documenting the night sky, connecting audiences through the shared wonder of simply looking up.

The sponsorship reflects Principal Foundation's broader commitment to strengthening communities through new experiences. Principal Foundation supports a diverse community of 85 charitable organizations across the globe. Through its grantmaking, Principal Foundation helps ensure access to essential needs, fosters social and cultural connections, and promotes financial inclusion.

About Principal ® Foundation

Principal Financial Group Foundation, Inc. ("Principal Foundation") is a duly recognized Section 501(c)(3) entity focused on providing philanthropic support to programs that build financial security in the communities where Principal Financial Group, Inc. ("Principal") operates. While Principal Foundation receives funding from Principal, Principal Foundation is a distinct, independent, charitable entity. Principal Foundation does not practice any form of investment advisory services and is not authorized to do so. Established in 1987, Principal Foundation works with organizations that are helping to shape and support the journey to financial security by ensuring access to essential needs, fostering social and cultural connections, and promoting financial inclusion. Principal Foundation supports a diverse community of 85 charitable organizations across the globe. – 4923859-102025

CONTACT: Wanda Bautista, [email protected]

SOURCE Principal Foundation