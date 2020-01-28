Principal® Leader to Speak at Unqork and Deloitte's Women Who Unqork Forum

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the industry pioneer enterprise application platform that helps clients like Liberty Mutual, Goldman Sachs and John Hancock Financial build, deploy and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code, today announced that the Principal Financial Group® President of U.S. Insurance Solutions, Amy Friedrich, will present the keynote address at the "Women Who Unqork: Stories of Powerful Leaders" forum on January 31st, 2020. The women's leadership event is co-hosted by Unqork and Deloitte.

"Women Who Unqork: Stories of Powerful Leaders" is bringing together senior executives to join Friedrich in a fireside chat to speak about their own stories and lessons as women advancing in their respective careers. The event will focus on creating a space for participants to listen, learn, and, most importantly, relate to one another.



During her presentation, Friedrich will discuss the lessons learned during her career, and the pivotal moments that contributed to her earned success.



"Amy is a well-rounded leader, who brings 20 years of experience in financial services and insurance to reflect on," commented Jane Tran, Head of Solutions of Unqork. "We are thrilled to have her as a part of this event and can't wait to see how the audience connects with her."

