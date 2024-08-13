Principled Technologies Report Finds Index Engines CyberSense® Detects Ransomware Corruption Other Data Protection Vendors Cannot

The report, commissioned by Dell Technologies, found a competitive solution took up to 15 backup cycles to detect ransomware, if it was found at all, while Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery with CyberSense detected multiple types of corruption in a single cycle

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published Principled Technologies report found that Index Engines CyberSense solution detected data corruption from three different types of attacks in a single analysis.

This third-party validation, commissioned by Dell Technologies, looked at Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery vault with Index Engines CyberSense and a competitive data protection solution labeled Vendor X, finding the competitive solution missed one attack completely and took 15 backups to detect corruption from the other two.

"Some data protection organizations are positioning themselves as cyber resiliency companies, yet they struggle in providing data integrity," said Jim McGann, Index Engines Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "Attacks are costing companies millions of dollars and taking months to recover. Many competing solutions cannot detect corruption from sophisticated ransomware to support smarter recovery."

"CyberSense's AI (Artificial Intelligence) is trained to detect ransomware corruption with 99.99% accuracy, no other offering can make these claims. We take pride in the Dell collaboration in providing data integrity within the isolated vault knowing it is the gold standard for cyber resiliency and this Principled Technology report is proof of that."

The Principled Technology report looked at three types of data corruption from ransomware:

"We tested CyberSense and a similarly functioning tool from the data management platform of a competitor (that we refer to as Vendor X) for a similarly sized appliance," the Principled Technologies executive summary explained.

"In our testing, we found that Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery detected infection in SQL database pages—something that the Vendor X solution could not do. PowerProtect Cyber Recovery also required fewer backups than the Vendor X solution to determine file corruption in the data."

Ransomware incidents increased by over 95% in 2023 with the average cost of a ransomware attack in 2023 costing over $5 million.

CyberSense is the only data integrity product on the market today that inspects inside files, database, and core infrastructure with AI-based machine to detect ransomware corruption with 99.99% precision, providing timely alerts and detailed post-attack reports for expedited recovery and minimized downtime and data loss.

Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery protects and isolates critical data from ransomware and other sophisticated threats.

Read the Principled Technology reports here: Full Report, Executive Summary, Testing Methodology.

About Index Engines

Index Engines is the world's leading AI powered analytics engine to detect data corruption due to ransomware. The company's CyberSense® product empowers organizations to detect ransomware and data corruption and facilitate rapid recovery from attacks. CyberSense is the last line of defense for thousands of organizations worldwide.

To find out more visit: https://www.indexengines.com/

