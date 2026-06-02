Pringle Robotics Releases Case Study on Cleaning Robot Deployment to over 1,200 Locations of National Convenience Store Chain

Case Study Details Project from Inception through Successful Scaled Deployment

PEORIA, Ill., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pringle Robotics, a developer of autonomous robotic solutions and software integrations for facilities management, announces the release of a new case study titled, "From Pilot to Fleet: National Convenience Store Chain Automates Floor Cleaning @Scale." The case study details the collaboration between Pringle Robotics and a large national convenience store chain ("C-Store") to pilot, deploy, and ultimately install a fleet of over 1,200 autonomous floor cleaning robots in all store locations over the course of 2024 and 2025.

"The length and complexity of this project make the case study a valuable resource for any organization considering a scaled deployment of floor cleaning robots," said Sudheer Sajja, founder and CEO of Pringle Robotics. "The collected best practices, key lessons and results illustrate a clear path toward enhanced operational efficiency at an organizational level."

The case study provides a detailed recounting of the highly collaborative project, walking readers through the full process from initial pilot through phased large-scale deployment and ongoing support as C-Store continues to expand their national footprint with automated floor cleaning as a standard operational component. Sections of the case study related to dynamic collaboration and problem solving through technological/environmental adaptations and staff training, as well as results reflecting increased efficiency, ROI and employee satisfaction, may be of particular interest to readers.

To read the free case study, please visit: https://pringlerobotics.ai/case-study-convenience-store-floor-cleaning

About Pringle Robotics

Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois with 13 offices nationwide, Pringle Robotics is a developer of integrated robotic and facility management solutions for a wide range of industries. Advanced autonomous robots for floor cleaning, intra-facility delivery, and outdoor turf care pair with integrated software solutions and comprehensive customer support to deliver a new standard of efficiency, consistency, and value in facilities management. Visit us at https://pringlerobotics.ai/ and connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Pringle Robotics