Pringles® New Thanksgiving Kit Features Turducken Triple Threat

Each Pringles Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kit includes Turkey, Duck and Chicken flavored Pringles crisps that can be stacked to satisfy your all-in-one bird craving. Complementing the Turducken Stack, the Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kit also includes Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie flavored crisps packed in a special tray to create one epic Friendsgiving feast .

"We pride ourselves on offering consumers insanely accurate flavors with endless stacking possibilities," said Gareth Maguire, Senior Director of Marketing for Pringles. "For our third year, we created the perfect kit for those who are infatuated with the Thanksgiving meat masterpiece that is the almighty Turducken, as well as anyone looking to enjoy a new take on a Friendsgiving feast."

Starting at noon Eastern on Thursday, November 7, fans can snag a limited number of Pringles Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kits for $15.99 at https://bit.ly/34vIyJy. For more information on the limited offering, follow @PringlesUS on Instagram and check out Facebook.com/Pringles.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform.

Visit www.KelloggCompany.com

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

www.KelloggCompany.com

