Prinics Co., Developer and Manufacturer of KODAK Licensed Instant Print Products, Selects 5W Public Relations as U.S. Agency of Record

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as PR Agency of Record for Prinics Co., Ltd, licensee of the Kodak brand of instant print photo printers and cameras.

5WPR will be responsible for strategic media and influencer relations campaigns, positioning the brand as the best-in-class instant camera and printer, while also driving awareness of its variety of products including the KODAK Photo Printer Dock, KODAK Mini Retro Mobile Photo Printers, and KODAK Mini Shot Camera and Printer.

"Kodak has a long and rich history of bringing people together through photography, and we are thrilled to be chosen by Prinics Co. to lead their U.S. efforts," said 5WPR Consumer President, Dara A. Busch. "We look forward to elevating Prinics Co. and the Kodak name as the go-to for consumer instant print photography needs."

"We look forward to working with 5WPR as we grow in the U.S. market," said Andrew No, CEO of Prinics America, Inc. "Our dye-sublimation technology makes our product unique in the instant camera and printer space, and we are excited to bring on a partner who shares our enthusiasm in what a quality product means for documenting all of life's special moments."

5W Public Relations helps consumer products and brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. PR services offered to fashion and lifestyle clients includes messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About Prinics Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Suwon, South Korea, Prinics Co., Ltd is a Kodak licensee that develops and manufactures Kodak photo printers and instant cameras, which are protected by 50+ applied and registered patents. Prinics specializes and owns the trademark 4PASS dye-sublimation technology, offering the highest print quality in the photo printer industry for prints that are fingerprint resistant, water resistant, solar resistant, and can last a long time. Featuring a retro-design, the printers and cameras are offered in three distinct sizes, including 4x6 inch, 3x3 inch and 2x3 inch. For more information on Prinics Co., Ltd Kodak photo printers and instant cameras, visit https://shop.kodakphotoprinter.com.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

The Kodak trademark is used under license from Kodak.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

[email protected] / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

