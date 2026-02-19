Prinoth Introduces PrinothView, an Industry-first Digital Shield that Lets Users See Hazards Through Dense Vegetation, Further Expands Other Product Offerings Ahead of CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

Prinoth's Hazard Detection Technology Joins New Remote-Controlled Raptor 60, Compact Grizzly M300e Mulcher and Prinoth Connect Fleet Management Platform.

ST. PETER, Minn., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prinoth, maker of the popular Jarraff by Prinoth line of tree care equipment, today announced a comprehensive suite of new products and technologies that will debut at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas, March 3-7. The lineup addresses critical industry challenges, including hidden hazard detection, operator safety on steep terrain and digital fleet optimization.

"We have a wide range of new products to launch, ranging from industry-leading, never-seen-before technology to new products that help fill out our product line to better serve our customers' needs," said Tom McMahon, marketing manager, Vegetation Management North America for Prinoth.

PrinothView: Industry-First Hazard Detection

The centerpiece of Prinoth's CONEXPO debut is PrinothView, a groundbreaking detection system that identifies hidden hazards beneath dense vegetation before they can damage equipment or delay operations. The technology sees through brush, grass and organic matter to detect rocks, metal debris, utility fixtures and other obstacles that operators could not previously detect while working.

Unlike LIDAR systems, which often struggle with vegetative cover and high-dust environments, PrinothView employs advanced sensing technology proven in defense and agriculture applications but never before applied to mulching operations.

"This technology eliminates the need to send out an operator or an additional employee to walk the area first, looking for hazards," McMahon explained. "Even with spotters, human error means you can only see so much of what's covered in grass and brush. PrinothView delivers unprecedented accuracy in detecting what's hidden under that vegetation."

According to Prinoth's internal research, the average mulching machine encounters approximately four damage events per year from hidden objects, with repair costs ranging from $1,000 to more than $10,000 per incident and averaging around $2,000.

Beyond equipment protection, the system prevents costly damage to utility infrastructure, including pedestals, ground-level substations, and transformer boxes. Such incidents can leave customers without power and create significant liability exposure for contractors. PrinothView will be deployed in the field in 2027.

Raptor 60: Remote-Controlled Mulching on Extreme Terrain

The new Raptor 60 is a compact, remote-controlled tracked carrier designed for forestry, landscaping and municipal applications where operator safety is paramount. Paired with the Grizzly M350h mulcher, the system enables precise vegetation management on slopes up to 55 degrees while keeping operators at a safe distance from hazardous terrain, brush and uneven ground.

Powered by a 59-hp diesel engine, the Raptor 60 features a lightweight design that facilitates easier transportation between job sites and reduces environmental impact on the job. Its low ground pressure and high ground clearance protect sensitive areas while providing reliable performance on difficult terrain. The combination delivers fast, precise mulching results on grass, brush and small trees. The Raptor 60 will be available in the fourth quarter of 2026, with pre-orders and reservations now being accepted.

Grizzly M300e: Compact Power for Light Excavators

Prinoth enters the lightweight excavator attachment segment with the Grizzly M300e, a compact forestry mulcher designed specifically for excavators in the 1.5- to 4-ton class. The Grizzly M300e rounds out Prinoth's product portfolio and delivers the engineering quality and reliability the company is known for to a new category of carrier equipment.

The mulcher features an 11.8 in. (300 mm) rotor with a 22.4 in (570 mm) working width and introduces the new ES compact tool, a single-edged, hardened blade with a single-bolt design. Direct drive, protected hydraulic connections and a robust Hardox housing increase reliability, while replaceable Hardox skids minimize wear and downtime.

The Grizzly M300e is suited for landscaping, municipal and agricultural applications involving grass, undergrowth, shrubs, branches and small trees. Availability is planned for spring 2026.

Prinoth Connect: Digital Fleet Management Comes to Forestry

Prinoth Connect, the company's proprietary telematics platform already deployed across Jarraff by Prinoth tree care products, will now extend to the Raptor line of vegetation management equipment. The digital fleet management solution provides real-time data on machine location, condition and consumption while enabling better planning, lower operating costs and more sustainable resource use.

For vegetation management applications, Prinoth Connect tracks rotor hours separately from engine hours, giving fleet managers precise insight into actual working time versus idle time. Additional capabilities include fuel usage monitoring, maintenance scheduling, asset tracking and comprehensive reporting across any data point operators require. The platform's API compatibility allows integration with existing customer systems, including Power BI and other data management solutions, enabling contractors to incorporate Prinoth equipment data into their established workflows.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG Demonstration

Prinoth will showcase all four product introductions in booth # W43845 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, including a live demonstration of PrinothView technology detecting objects in real time.

About Prinoth

Prinoth develops products for the most challenging conditions. With decades of experience, it is one of the world's leading manufacturers of vegetation management equipment, crawler carriers and snow groomers. The vegetation management division combines state-of-the-art technologies and expert know-how to develop industry-leading vehicles and equipment renowned for their reliability, productivity and performance.

Prinoth is part of the HTI Group (High Technology Industries), which specializes in the fields of winter sports, urban mobility, material transport, construction, vegetation management and clean energy. With over 20 production facilities, 104 branches and 4,800 employees worldwide, HTI is able to meet the needs of its customers at their local level.

