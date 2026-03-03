Prinoth Unleashes the Panther T23r Crawler Carrier with Its Breakthrough PowerForce™ Undercarriage

Prinoth's revolutionary PowerForce Undercarriage technology is engineered for maximum terrain performance, greater comfort, extended range

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prinoth, a global leader in crawler carriers, today announced the official introduction of its new flagship Panther T23r, the industry's largest and most technologically advanced rotating crawler carrier. The new model is the first to feature Prinoth's PowerForce undercarriage, a breakthrough design underpinning more than 20 patent applications, delivering unmatched terrain performance and operational efficiency. The announcement was made at a press conference at Conexpo-Conagg 2026.

The new T23r is the first to feature Prinoth’s PowerForce undercarriage, a breakthrough design underpinning more than 20 patent applications, delivering unmatched terrain performance and operational efficiency.

The Panther T23r carries the largest payload at 22.5 short tons while maintaining compact dimensions of 9.8 feet (3 meters) wide, 10.8 feet (3.175 meters) tall and 40 tons total weight. Its continuous 360-degree rotating upper structure and rounded Hardox® steel dump box with telescopic cylinder enable precise material placement in confined spaces where conventional haulers cannot operate.

The PowerForce undercarriage represents a fundamental advancement in crawler carrier design. Where competitors often rely on rigid walking beam systems that transfer every bump directly to the operator and cargo, PowerForce absorbs terrain variations while maximizing power transfer to the ground. The result is a machine that works harder, travels faster, saves fuel and significantly improved operator comfort.

Adaptive Independent Suspension System: The PowerForce undercarriage positions eight wheels on independent arms, each providing seven inches of travel through hydro-pneumatic shock absorbers that automatically adjust to load conditions, absorbing terrain impacts and protecting the operator. This dual-setting system maintains consistent ride quality whether the machine is empty at 41,200 pounds or fully loaded at 85,400 pounds. Strategic weight distribution places 60 percent of the load on center wheels, improving zero-turn capability and reducing ground pressure.

Oblong Track Configuration: Prinoth engineers developed an oval track shape that reduces bend points by 50 percent and doubles the bend radius compared to conventional designs. This geometry minimizes energy loss at each track revolution, transferring more engine power directly to vehicle motion. The design also increases ground contact area for improved flotation in soft conditions and enhanced traction on slopes.

Precision Track Alignment: The PowerForce system achieves track pitch precision 10 times greater than standard crawler carriers. Engineered with precise link spacing, with an auto-centering "fox head" profile, the planetary drives deliver smooth sprocket operation, engaging 15 teeth simultaneously versus conventional single-point contact. Its roller and wheel configuration virtually eliminates de-tracking, even under extreme maneuvering, minimizing downtime and extending track life.

Automatic Track Tensioning: A dual-action tensioning system continuously optimizes track tension based on operating conditions. The system reduces tension when the machine is lightly loaded to minimize component wear, then increases tension automatically when additional traction is required. This real-time adjustment extends undercarriage service life while ensuring maximum performance across all terrain types.

Advanced Dump Box Design: The rounded shape of the Hardox steel deep-section box promotes smooth material flow and reduces carryback, especially with sticky soils and aggregates. Prinoth moved the dump box closer to the undercarriage centerline compared with traditional designs, optimizing its center of gravity and balancing loads across the suspension and central bearing, which helps reduce stress, weight and complexity in the frame.

The Panther T23r also features Prinoth's new cabin with a near center-mounted operator position that provides enhanced visibility to the right side where ground personnel typically work. Standard equipment includes an air-ride seat, 7-inch touchscreen display, ergonomic joystick controls, for dump and rotate, intuitive steering wheel and foot throttle drive system, sun visor and cruise control for reduced operator fatigue during long shifts. An optional buddy seat is also available.

"Customers are pushing farther into remote, sensitive and high-consequence environments," said Frank M. Gangi, product manager for the Prinoth Panther. "With the Panther T23r, we set out to give them a machine that feels completely in control on those sites, with a payload and undercarriage that lets them haul more in fewer passes while protecting the jobsite and the machine."

A public unveiling ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3 at 4:30 PM PST in the Prinoth booth # W43845 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Following the ceremony, the Panther T23r will be on full display in the Prinoth booth from March 3-7.

The Prinoth Panther T23r is now available through Prinoth's global network of dealers and distributors available here https://prinoth-crawlercarriers.com/en/find-a-dealer.

To access high-resolution images of the Prinoth T23r, please click here.

To view a video of the Prinoth T23r in action, please click here.

About Prinoth

Prinoth develops products for the most challenging conditions. With over 60 years of experience, it is one of the world's leading manufacturers of crawler carriers, snow groomers and vegetation management equipment. In the company's crawler carrier division, proven technologies and expert know-how, contribute to the industry leading vehicles renowned for their reliability, productivity and performance.

Prinoth is part of the HTI Group (High Technology Industries), which specializes in the fields of winter sports, urban mobility, material transport, construction, vegetation management and clean energy. With over 20 production facilities, 100 branches and 4,800 employees worldwide, HTI is able to meet the needs of its customers at their local level.

PowerForce is a trademark of Prinoth LTD.

Prinoth Crawler Carriers - (Prinoth-crawlercarriers.com)

SOURCE Prinoth Limited