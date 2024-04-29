Print Three Receives Franchisees' Choice Designation From the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA)

CONCORD, ON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Print Three was named as a recipient of the Franchisees' Choice Designation on April 8, 2024, during the Awards Gala Dinner at the 2024 Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) National Convention in Montreal, Quebec. This is the 14th year for the Franchisees' Choice Designation program, and Print Three was honoured for its accomplishment in receiving this designation.

Andrew Hrywnak (L) and Suzanne Howie (R) accepting the awards for Franchisee's Choice Designation for the 11th year in a row. (CNW Group/Print Three Franchising Corp)

The Franchisees' Choice Designees are CFA member franchise brands who voluntarily took part in an independently administered survey. Franchisees were asked to assess their franchisor in key areas of the franchise business model, including the franchisee selection process, franchisee information package, leadership, business planning and marketing, training and support, as well as ongoing operations and the relationship between the franchisor and franchisee.

"We are honoured to win the Franchisee's Choice Designation Award for the eleventh year in a row; this represents the recognition of our dedication in building not just a brand, but a network and a community. We are proud to have been part of the CFA for the past twenty-five years," says Andrew Hrywnak, President of Print Three.

"The importance of our own brand and community is just as important as the CFA family, and to what franchising means in Canada as a whole. We look forward to many more years as part of the CFA and continuing to build upon the Print Three brand and community within Canada.

We thank our franchisees for their continued support because without them and their belief in us, it would be impossible to have won this award."

In the due diligence process of investigating a franchise opportunity, it is essential for prospective franchises to speak with existing franchisees about the opportunity. For prospective franchisees, the Franchisees' Choice Designation identifies that a franchise brand has received a solid endorsement through its satisfaction ratings from its franchisees. The 2024 Franchisees' Choice Designees are representative of the spectrum of available franchise opportunities and the diversity and standard of excellence of CFA members.

"We celebrate Franchisees' Choice Designees for exemplifying franchising's core principle of working in partnership, sharing success, and Growing Together®," says Sherry McNeil, CFA President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our congratulations go out to this year's Franchisees' Choice Designees on receiving this outstanding vote of confidence from their franchisees."

To learn more about Print Three, visit www.printthree.com.

For more information about the Franchisees' Choice Designation and a full list of winners, visit the 2024 CFA Franchisees' Choice Designation web page.

About Print Three

You can't stop progress — we know that from first-hand experience! The first Print Three shop opened in 1970, long before personal computers, mobile phones or social media. By 1980, the small chain of privately-owned copy shops had begun franchising, and soon Print Three stores began opening all over Canada.

Today, our customers do business with over 40 Print Three locations across the country, with international print partnerships in the United States and Australia, as well as local partnerships with leaders in their respective spaces, as well as local partnerships with leaders in their respective spaces. We were looking ahead in 1970, and we're still looking ahead today!

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 550 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada's best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, the CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute over $120 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at: www.cfa.ca or http://www.FranchiseCanada.Online.

