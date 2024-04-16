Print Three Recognized for Franchise Excellence at CFA National Convention

CONCORD, ON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Print Three is the Silver winner of the 2024 Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Awards of Excellence in Franchising in the Category of Traditional 30-99 Franchisees. The award was presented to Print Three on April 8, 2024, during the Awards Gala at the 2024 CFA National Convention at Le Westin Montréal, Quebec.

Considered the pinnacle of franchise achievement in Canada, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising are given annually to franchise systems that have demonstrated superior franchise relations, leadership, training, and communications.

Andrew Hrywnak (L), President of Print Three with Suzanne Howie (R), Franchise Support. (CNW Group/Print Three Franchising Corp)

"It is a huge honour to have won the Award of Excellence - Silver," says Andrew Hrywnak, President of Print Three. "This is a reflection of the community that we have built, and the trust we have in our franchisee/franchisor relationship. I want to thank our network of franchise owners for their ongoing support of me and my staff. Let's continue building a bigger and better community together."

The CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising program received overwhelming participation from CFA member franchise brands this year. Sponsored by the CFA and administered by the Portage Group, a third-party research firm, the winning franchise systems were determined based on the results of a survey completed by participating brands' franchisees about their experiences and levels of satisfaction with the system.

"The CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising recognizes the finest in Canadian franchising for 2024. Our winners embody the ethos of Growing Together® and illustrate the mutually beneficial partnership between franchisors and franchisee," says Sherry McNeil, CFA President and Chief Executive Officer. "Regardless of the size or concept, a strong relationship between the franchisor and franchisees is fundamental to a franchise system's success. We congratulate [Company] for their achievements."

Open exclusively to CFA franchise system members, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising competition includes seven categories to enable franchise systems to be rated against their peers. Entries are separated into Traditional Franchises (i.e. those with brick-and-mortar locations) and Non-Traditional Franchises (i.e. mobile, home-based, etc.), then grouped based on number of franchisees.

Systems with the highest scores in each category are recognized with Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards. The prestigious CFA Award of Excellence in Franchising Grand Prize is given to a Gold winner in the Traditional category and a Gold winner in the Non-Traditional category.

To learn more about Print Three, visit www.printthree.com.

For more information about the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising and a list of winners, visit https://cfa.ca/blog/2024-awards-of-excellence/.

About Print Three

You can't stop progress — we know that from first-hand experience! The first Print Three shop opened in 1970, long before personal computers, mobile phones or social media. By 1980, the small chain of privately-owned copy shops had begun franchising, and soon Print Three stores began opening all over Canada.

Today, our customers do business with over 40 Print Three locations across the country, with international print partnerships in the United States and Australia, as well as local partnerships with leaders in their respective spaces, as well as local partnerships with leaders in their respective spaces. We were looking ahead in 1970, and we're still looking ahead today!

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 550 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada's best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, the CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute over $120 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at: www.cfa.ca or http://www.FranchiseCanada.online .

