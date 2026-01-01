Printing and Fast, Secure W-2 E-Filing Forms Starts with New 2025 ezW2

Efile unlimited W2 and 1099-NEC forms for multiple companies is a cinch with ezW2.For more information about ezW2 tax preparation software, visit Halfpricesoft.com.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over! ezW2 2025 tax preparation software, is now available to aid businesses and accounting professionals preparing for the upcoming federal tax filing deadlines. Designed for ease of use and reliability, ezW2 enables users to efficiently prepare and electronically file W-2 and 1099-NEC tax forms with confidence. Halfpricesoft.com reminds employers that companies filing 10 or more information returns are required to file electronically, unless an IRS-approved waiver or exemption is granted. ezW2 2025 helps businesses meet this federal requirement while reducing filing errors and administrative burden.

ezW2 Software for Tax Professionals, Accountants and Employers - Process W2 and W3 Forms on Plain White Paper. No Pre-Printed Red Forms Required Speed Speed ezW2 gives SMBs a secure option with the efile service add-on feature for 1099NEC and W2 forms.

Clients are invited to test the ezW2 software for up to 30 days, allowing ample time to evaluate features and become fully prepared before tax season begins. The software supports the seamless preparation and e-filing of W-2, W-3, 1099-NEC, and 1096 forms, helping ensure accuracy, compliance, and timely submissions. Go to Halfpricesoft.com for more details and the download

"The new ezW2 2025 gives printing and secure W-2 and 1099-NEC e-filing for businesses and accountants. The application was designed to simplify compliance, reduce errors, and meet IRS deadlines with confidence." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

Key features in ezW2 for accountants and SMBs

ezW2 supports processing unlimited forms for multiple companies at one flat rate. Still not sure which version is the best fit for your company? Check out the many features included in the Basic, Enterprise and Multi-Installation versions here.

Upcoming Due Dates to Remember:

W-2 Employee Copies Due Date : Must furnish Copies B, C, and 2 of Form W-2 to employees by February 2, 2026.

W-2 SSA Copy and W-3 Due Date: New filing date : The due date for filing Forms W-2 and W-3 with the SSA is now February 2, 2026, whether paper form or electronic filing.

Starting at just $49, the small business paper-printing version of ezW2 2025 automates the completion, printing, and mailing of unlimited W-2, W-3, 1099-NEC, and 1096 forms for multiple companies, all for a single flat rate. For businesses looking to e-file, the Enterprise version is available for $99 per installation, allowing clients to efile and process PDF for unlimited forms with complete confidence. Also available is ezW2 2025 Multiple-user network version starts at $119 for two installations. Potential clients are encouraged to download the software and test it for compatibility before purchase for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com empowers U.S. business owners with affordable, reliable software designed to simplify payroll and business management. Trusted by thousands for more than twenty years, our comprehensive suite includes online and desktop payroll, employee attendance tracking, W-2, 1099, and 1095 form solutions, in-house check printing, and ezACH direct deposit. We combine robust features with dedicated customer support to help businesses save time, reduce errors, and stay compliant visit halfpricesoft.com for more details.

