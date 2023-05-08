PRINTING INDUSTRIES CREDIT UNION MERGES WITH CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

CU SoCal Finalizes Merger with PICU

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) has finalized its merger with Printing Industries Credit Union (PICU), a credit union founded in 1961 and based in Riverside, CA. The move grew CU SoCal's assets to more than $2.7 billion and Membership to more than 145,000. As part of the merger, CU SoCal will also add a branch in Riverside, CA, increasing its branch network to 21 locations.

Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal President and CEO, will continue to serve as CEO within the organization, which will now include PICU as a division of CU SoCal.

"PICU has a longstanding history of providing their Members with excellent service," said Gunderson. "We're excited to join forces with the credit union and continue providing their Members with the exceptional experience they've come to expect. New PICU Members can also look forward to an expanded suite of products and services, a highly-rated digital banking platform, and access to more branches."

"The partnership between CU SoCal and PICU will benefit the Members and make many new financial products and services available," said Susan Conjurski, PICU President and CEO. "Our team members will continue to serve the PICU Members under the new partnership, as well. I could not be more pleased with what CU SoCal has to offer. It's a win-win for everyone."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.7 billion in assets, and serves more than 145,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

