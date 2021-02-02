Priority Life Positions for Explosive Growth by Choosing to Partner with Integrity Marketing Group

Priority Life has experienced rapid growth since Ayala founded the company, providing life insurance products to consumers through agents located in nearly every state. The company placed over $28 million in annual paid premium in 2020, serving more than 40,000 Americans.

"Nick brings a strong background in lead generation, so he understands how access to the right data is essential to grow a business today," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Integrity's platform brings not only cutting-edge technology, but also resources and products exclusive to our partners. Adding these tools to his arsenal will ensure Priority Life's growth continues at its phenomenal pace. Nick is a true team player and his energy will strengthen the Integrity family."

"Integrity has a commitment to innovation that attracted me immediately," explained Nick Ayala, President of Priority Life. "We've experienced such rapid expansion that we realized we needed more infrastructure and technology to facilitate our goals. Partnering with Integrity gives us both, as well as connection with the incredible industry leaders who are part of the Integrity partner network. It is life-changing and humbling to now call myself a partner with so many industry legends. The opportunities in front of us are nothing less than thrilling."

Priority Life now will have access to Integrity's full platform of proprietary technology and business functions, which includes CRM, research and development, data solutions, accounting, human resources, product development and marketing. All partners within the Integrity partner network have access to strategies and best practices iterated by icons who have shaped the insurance industry through decades of experience. In addition, Priority Life can now offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"When Nick decides to do something, he goes in 100 percent and his attitude about Integrity is no different," said Shawn Meaike, Managing Partner of Integrity and President of Family First Life. "He is an incredibly hard worker and it has paid off in the growth of his business. His team has already made strides, but this partnership will take his business to a level he could not achieve on his own. It allows him to reach more families, better serve agents and help his employees achieve ownership. This partnership is truly a strong move for everyone."

"Priority Life is one of the fastest growing agencies we've ever seen," shared Andrew Taylor, Managing Partner of Integrity and President of Taylor Financial. "With this partnership, they are now going to benefit from the 'Integrity Effect,' which we know will amplify their expansion faster than they could ever achieve on their own. Integrity's expansive platform support allows partners the time to focus on what's most important for driving their core business objectives while Integrity handles the rest."

For more information about Priority Life's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/prioritylife.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,000 employees work with over 325,000 independent agents who service more than seven million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $3.5 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Priority Life Insurance Group

Priority Life, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is one of the fastest growing life insurance agencies in the final expense, life insurance and mortgage protection space. Priority Life takes pride in the number of families they protect and their agent force who is fiercely committed to putting families first. In 2020, they served more than 40,000 Americans with over $28 million in premium. For more information on their commitment to excellence, visit www.prioritylifegroup.com.

