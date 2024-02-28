ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Tire earned a ranking on Inc. magazine's prestigious fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, which they revealed today. This is the ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies based in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. The regional list is the segmentation of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, which provides a different view of the Southeast economy's independent small businesses.

Priority Tire Ranks on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2024

Companies that earned a placement on this list, counting Priority Tire, have shown an exceptional rate of growth in their respective industries in the Southeast region. As of February 27, 2024, the complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast can be found at inc.com/Southeast . This includes company profiles and an interactive database that can sort them based on industry, metro area, and other criteria.

Priority Tire, a tire retailer which was established in 2004, has its headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida. With its two-year revenue growth, the company greatly contributed to the economic growth of the Southeast region. Altogether, between 2020 and 2022, the 223 private companies that made it onto the pristine list enjoyed an average growth rate of 166.43 percent, and by 2023, they added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region's economy.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals were ranked according to the percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent (i.e.: not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2022.

Priority Tire is an online tire retailer that was established in 2004. The company originally launched from Allentown, Pennsylvania, but has since acquired three more warehouses in Coppell, Texas, Jacksonville, and Orlando, Florida. Priority Tire deals with the sale and distribution of versatile tire types on the US tire market. Apart from the everyday categories of passenger, SUV, and light truck tires, specialty tires can also be found on the Priority Tire website. Visit www.prioritytire.com for more information.

