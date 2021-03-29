Priscilla Morgan, Senior Operations Executive, Joins Kaleidescape Board of Directors

"Priscilla's experience in finance, operations, and go-to-market strategies for leading companies like Dolby and Oracle, will help Kaleidescape take a customer-first approach in scaling the organization," said Tayloe Stansbury, CEO, Kaleidescape. "In addition, her customer-centric focus will continue to strengthen our client relationships to meet their objectives."

In addition to her robust career in entertainment and technology, Priscilla brings this passion to her personal life. As movie enthusiasts, the family recently completed a newly constructed state-of-the art home cinema at their Dallas residence. "My home cinema is powered by Kaleidescape and it is the best playback system I have ever experienced," explains Priscilla Morgan. "With great products, a strong leadership team, and my personal love for movies, I am excited to join Kaleidescape's board and look forward to contributing to its success."

Priscilla currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer at Alliance Consumer Group, a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of innovative, high-quality branded consumer products. Alliance Consumer Group's core brands include: NEBO, TRUE, Skeeter Hawk, Lumore and iPROTEC.

Previously, Priscilla oversaw Worldwide Sales and Business Operations and New Business Design and Implementation in vice president roles at Dolby. She created and implemented systems to achieve complex financial and operational objectives and enabled global scaling of the business to over $1B, positively impacting thousands of customers across multiple industries. As vice president of Business Operations and Development at Oracle, she led cross-functional teams to refine business practices, operations, and opportunity management for On Demand and Support Services. She also served as the CFO at TuVox and conducted client engagements at KPMG.

Priscilla holds a bachelor of arts in English with an emphasis in accounting from the University of California, Berkeley. She was selected as one of the Most Influential Women in Business by The San Francisco Business Times.

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury home cinema. The company's internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing home cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators.

