Prisma Photonics Appoints Grid Technology Veteran, Tiffany Menhorn, as Head of Sales, North America

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prisma Photonics, the award-winning grid technologies startup that utilizes advanced optical fiber technology to monitor large-scale power utility infrastructure, announced today that it has appointed longtime industry veteran Tiffany Menhorn as Head of Sales, North America. Founded in 2017, Prisma Photonics works with leading power utilities in the United States, Europe, Israel and other regions to deploy solutions that identify faults and threats like icing or wildfires on transmission assets in real time while offering hyper-accurate line ratings. Prisma Photonics also helps utilities comply with U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulations by increasing capacity on congested networks.

Tiffany Menhorn

Prior to joining Prisma Photonics, Menhorn served as Vice President of Utility Solutions at Palmetto, a leading provider of energy intelligence data, where she helped utilities drive consumer adoption and commercialization of utility-sponsored third-party ownership of clean energy. Previously, Menhorn led business development for North America at LineVision, a grid-enhancing technology company, where she worked with a variety of American power utilities to integrate power line monitoring sensors while opening global markets. Tiffany also spent five years leading sales for the western United States at Enel X, where she helped change how electric utilities procure commodities, allowing them to source gigawatts of thermal and renewable power with more efficiency and transparency.

"As Prisma Photonics continues to expand its footprint in the U.S. and Canada, we are thrilled to welcome Tiffany as Head of Sales, North America," said Eran Inbar, CEO of Prisma Photonics. "Her extensive experience within the utility space and especially her track record in integrating grid-enhancing technologies with some of America's largest power utilities will be of immeasurable help to our growth in the market."

Prisma Photonics' optical fiber sensing technology covers several infrastructure sectors, including power, oil and gas pipelines, subsea infrastructure, railways, highways, and other long-range utilities. It allows operators to increase the safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of infrastructure operations while actively supporting utility operators in achieving their net-zero goals.

About Prisma Photonics

Prisma Photonics revolutionizes infrastructure monitoring by using optical fibers to monitor critical large-scale infrastructure like power grids and oil and gas pipelines for thousands of kilometers, eliminating the need for sensors.

Combining Hyper-Scan Fiber-Sensing™ technology with machine learning allows utility operators to reach environmental and renewable energy goals while maintaining operational excellence in their journey to net-zero emissions.

Prisma Photonics was founded in 2017 by an expert team with a proven track record of building and scaling companies in the deep-tech domain.

Media Contact:

Emily Torrans

[email protected]

Mahoney Communications Group

212-220-6045

SOURCE Prisma Photonics