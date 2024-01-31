Prismatic Unveils New Integration Designer Experience to Empower Faster Integrations for B2B SaaS Companies

News provided by

Prismatic

31 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

Updated design and capabilities will enable developers and non-developers alike to build integrations even faster

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prismatic, a leading embedded integration platform, debuted significant enhancements to its low-code integration designer, making it even more intuitive and user-friendly. This update empowers B2B SaaS companies to build, test, and deploy integrations for their customers more easily than ever before.

Integration capabilities are essential for B2B SaaS, but traditional integration methods are time- and resource-intensive. Prismatic's embedded integration platform makes building integrations fast, easy and accessible, empowering both developers and non-developers to connect their products to the other apps their customers use.

The platform has received significant traction among B2B SaaS teams of all sizes across a wide variety of industries, and Prismatic users report delivering integrations up to eight times faster than previously. Some teams use code and others use low-code to build integrations in Prismatic, and the company continually invests in both experiences.

"We've seen huge user engagement and success with our low-code designer, so we're thrilled to announce we've doubled down and made that experience even better. This update creates a smoother and more efficient journey for building integrations in our low-code environment while remaining as powerful and flexible as ever," said Marcus Edgington, VP Product at Prismatic. "Teams can bring new integrations to market even faster, and new users can hit the ground running because we've simplified the integration journey from building to testing to deployment." 

With this update, users can: 

  • More quickly add and configure components as they build integrations.
  • Test and troubleshoot integrations more efficiently and ultimately reduce errors.
  • Easily navigate large and complex integrations with new features like panning and zooming.

This release comes on the heels of Prismatic's $22 million Series B funding announcement and reinforces the company's commitment to providing the most comprehensive and versatile integration solution for B2B SaaS teams.

"SaaS companies have widely varying needs and preferences regarding the teams and tools they use to build integrations. Whether you choose to have development teams or less technical teams build integrations, whether you use Prismatic's built-in connectors or code your own custom components, this update makes building integrations more efficient for all Prismatic users," said Edgington.

For more information about Prismatic and its embedded integration platform, visit prismatic.io.

About Prismatic
Prismatic is the integration platform for B2B software companies. It's the quickest way to build integrations to the other apps your customers use and to add a native integration marketplace to your product. A complete embedded iPaaS solution that empowers your whole organization, Prismatic encompasses an intuitive integration designer, embedded integration marketplace, integration deployment and support, and a purpose-built cloud infrastructure. Prismatic was built in a way developers love and provides the tools to perfectly fit the way you build software.

Media Contact
Patrick Murphy
BLASTmedia for Prismatic
Prismatic@BLASTmedia.com

SOURCE Prismatic

Also from this source

Prismatic Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Simplify Integrations for B2B SaaS Companies

Prismatic Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Simplify Integrations for B2B SaaS Companies

Prismatic, a leading embedded integration platform, today announced $22 million in Series B funding to drive platform innovation. Five Elms Capital...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.