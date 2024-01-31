Prismatic Unveils New Integration Designer Experience to Empower Faster Integrations for B2B SaaS Companies

Updated design and capabilities will enable developers and non-developers alike to build integrations even faster



SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prismatic , a leading embedded integration platform, debuted significant enhancements to its low-code integration designer , making it even more intuitive and user-friendly. This update empowers B2B SaaS companies to build, test, and deploy integrations for their customers more easily than ever before.

Integration capabilities are essential for B2B SaaS, but traditional integration methods are time- and resource-intensive. Prismatic's embedded integration platform makes building integrations fast, easy and accessible, empowering both developers and non-developers to connect their products to the other apps their customers use.

The platform has received significant traction among B2B SaaS teams of all sizes across a wide variety of industries, and Prismatic users report delivering integrations up to eight times faster than previously. Some teams use code and others use low-code to build integrations in Prismatic, and the company continually invests in both experiences.

"We've seen huge user engagement and success with our low-code designer, so we're thrilled to announce we've doubled down and made that experience even better. This update creates a smoother and more efficient journey for building integrations in our low-code environment while remaining as powerful and flexible as ever," said Marcus Edgington , VP Product at Prismatic. "Teams can bring new integrations to market even faster, and new users can hit the ground running because we've simplified the integration journey from building to testing to deployment."

With this update, users can:

More quickly add and configure components as they build integrations.

Test and troubleshoot integrations more efficiently and ultimately reduce errors.

Easily navigate large and complex integrations with new features like panning and zooming.

This release comes on the heels of Prismatic's $22 million Series B funding announcement and reinforces the company's commitment to providing the most comprehensive and versatile integration solution for B2B SaaS teams.

"SaaS companies have widely varying needs and preferences regarding the teams and tools they use to build integrations. Whether you choose to have development teams or less technical teams build integrations, whether you use Prismatic's built-in connectors or code your own custom components, this update makes building integrations more efficient for all Prismatic users," said Edgington.

For more information about Prismatic and its embedded integration platform, visit prismatic.io .

About Prismatic

Prismatic is the integration platform for B2B software companies. It's the quickest way to build integrations to the other apps your customers use and to add a native integration marketplace to your product. A complete embedded iPaaS solution that empowers your whole organization, Prismatic encompasses an intuitive integration designer, embedded integration marketplace, integration deployment and support, and a purpose-built cloud infrastructure. Prismatic was built in a way developers love and provides the tools to perfectly fit the way you build software.

