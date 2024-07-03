Prismatic's G2 Awards Highlight Consistent Market Leadership in Embedded iPaaS

Recognition highlights consistent product innovation and market-leading customer satisfaction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prismatic, the only embedded iPaaS that empowers both developers and non-developers , has been named a Momentum Leader in embedded integration platforms in G2's summer Momentum Grid® Report. The company also earned G2's Leader, Best Usability, and Best Relationship awards.

This quarter's G2 reports for embedded integration platforms mark the sixth consecutive time that Prismatic has been named a Momentum Leader. According to G2, this award identifies products on a high growth trajectory that are delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of users.

It is also Prismatic's eighth consecutive quarter as a Leader in the embedded iPaaS category, eighth consecutive Best Relationship award, and third consecutive Best Usability award. G2's awards are based on data collected from user reviews.

"Each quarter we are named a G2 Leader and Momentum Leader and consistently lead the market in customer satisfaction and usability. We couldn't ask for better proof that we are a true leader and innovator in the embedded iPaaS market," said Michael Zuercher , CEO and co-founder of Prismatic.

Reviewers praised the platform for helping them deliver integrations more quickly and enabling more members of their teams to contribute:

"What truly resonates with developers like myself is Prismatic's versatility. It caters to diverse skill sets, offering both low-code and code-native building experiences. This flexibility empowers us to tailor our approach to integration projects based on our team's expertise and project requirements." – Big Data Engineer

"This gives us the capability to execute at pace new integrations that would typically have taken months where now these are realized in weeks or even days. The control over our integrations through the low-code integration builder makes this possible for not only our in house developers but also our professional services people." – Principal Software Engineer

"Reviews like this make clear that our approach – providing first-class tools for both developers and non-developers – is helping B2B SaaS teams achieve true integration efficiency," said Marcus Edgington , VP of Product at Prismatic. "Other embedded iPaaS solutions lock you into a low-code-only or high-code-only integration strategy. That deeply limits what kind of integrations you can build and which members of your team can build them."

Recent product launches underscore Prismatic's commitment to serving both developers and non-developers extremely well. In the first half of 2024, Prismatic overhauled its low-code integration designer to give non-developers an even more intuitive building experience and launched a code-native building experience that enables developers to write integrations completely in code exactly the way they see fit. The most recent launch added Prismatic GitHub Actions, making it easier for teams to incorporate integrations into their existing CI/CD pipelines.

"We appreciate our customers for their reviews, feedback, and overall partnership," said Zuercher. "We believe every member of a B2B SaaS team deserves integration tools they love, and we'll keep driving the market forward with that vision in mind."

To learn more about Prismatic's award-winning embedded integration platform, visit prismatic.io .

About Prismatic

Prismatic, the world's most versatile embedded iPaaS, helps B2B SaaS teams launch powerful product integrations up to 8x faster. The industry-leading platform provides a comprehensive toolset so teams can build integrations fast, deploy and support them at scale, and embed them in their products so customers can self-serve. It encompasses both low-code and code-native building experiences, pre-built app connectors, deployment and support tooling, and an embedded integration marketplace. From startups to Fortune 100, B2B SaaS companies across a wide range of verticals and many countries rely on Prismatic to power their integrations. Learn more at prismatic.io .

Media Contact

Avery Hand

BLASTmedia for Prismatic

[email protected]

SOURCE Prismatic