Pritchard Industries Acquires ACP Facility Services

News provided by

Pritchard Industries

04 Dec, 2023, 19:43 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pritchard Industries, LLC ("Pritchard"), a leading provider of essential, recurring facility services, today announced the acquisition of ACP Facility Services, Inc. ("ACP"), a national commercial maintenance and cleaning services provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1986 by Filomena Homem and Miguel Suarez, ACP has built a strong reputation for its unwavering commitment to quality facility maintenance services and nurturing an inclusive and employee centric culture. The company's diverse portfolio of clients – which include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing facilities of pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, educational institutions and government offices – have positioned ACP as a premier player in the market and a trusted partner to clients. Michael White, Chief Operating Officer of ACP, has been named Pritchard's Regional Vice President of New England.

"We are thrilled to welcome ACP into the Pritchard family. ACP has distinguished itself by providing its blue chip clients with top tier service and fostering a dynamic and rewarding environment for its employees. We share these values and look forward to building upon ACP's reputation as part of Pritchard," said Joseph J. Tinney, Jr., Chief Operating Officer of Pritchard. "Importantly, this acquisition marks a significant step forward in Pritchard's growth and demonstrates our continued commitment to providing best-in-class facility solutions across a range of verticals to an even greater of customers in more parts of the country. As a combined company, we are poised for continued success and growth."

"This strategic transaction aligns with our vision of expanding our capabilities and geographic reach, enabling us to extend into key sectors such as life sciences and manufacturing," added Erin Meehan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pritchard. "These areas will be key priorities for us in the future, and we are well-positioned to bring our expertise to new horizons. Further, Michael's proven track record and dedication to excellence make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are excited to work together to deliver even more comprehensive facility solutions to our clients."

"Joining forces with Pritchard opens up new avenues for growth and collaboration through our shared commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and employee development creates a powerful synergy that will undoubtedly benefit our clients," said Michael White. "On behalf of the entire ACP team, I thank Filomena Homem and Miguel Suarez for their leadership of ACP and commitment to building a leading facility services platform that has earned the trust of its employees and clients. As the new Regional Vice President of New England for Pritchard, I am honored and eager to contribute to our collective success."

This acquisition reinforces Pritchard's position as the "partner of choice" for transitioning business owners and underscores the company's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of clients in an ever-changing business landscape. The integration of ACP into Pritchard is expected to result in enhanced service offerings, improved efficiency, and expanded reach.

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Hiza
[email protected]

About Pritchard Industries, LLC

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in New York City, Pritchard Industries provides janitorial, engineering, metal and marble maintenance, exterior and specialty services to more than 3,000 clients across 32 states. Pritchard's clients include commercial office buildings, education and government facilities, sports and entertainment venues, medical complexes and industrial facilities. The company employs more than 15,000 team members who deliver excellent service quality to our customers every day. For more information about Pritchard, visit www.pritchardindustries.com.

SOURCE Pritchard Industries

