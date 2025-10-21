Pritchard Industries Further Strengthens C-suite with Addition of Two

National facilities services firm appoints Thorsten Koch as Chief Financial Officer and Trent Bowers to newly created Chief Commercial Officer role

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pritchard Industries, a leading provider of integrated facility and engineering services and a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC, announces the appointments of Thorsten Koch as Chief Financial Officer and Trent Bowers as Chief Commercial Officer, a newly created role.

Trent Bowers, Chief Commercial Officer, Pritchard Industries Thorsten Koch, CFO, Pritchard Industries

"We are excited to welcome both Thorsten and Trent to the Pritchard leadership team," says Erin Meehan, Chief Executive Officer of Pritchard Industries. "Thorsten's financial acumen and global operational expertise, combined with Trent's proven ability to build world-class commercial organizations, position us strongly as we continue to expand our platform, serve customers across regulated and mission-critical sectors, and drive long-term value."

Koch brings a global background in corporate finance and operational leadership, having built and led financial teams across North America, Europe and South America. With deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, ERP implementations, strategic planning and financial infrastructure, he has guided organizations through complex growth, integrations and transformative change. Koch combines a global perspective with strong local execution, and is recognized for his agile, people-centered leadership style.

Bowers joins Pritchard with more than three decades of commercial leadership experience, building customer-centered organizations and driving sustained revenue and EBITDA growth. He has successfully led commercial transformations for both public companies and private equity–backed enterprises, aligning sales, marketing, revenue operations and customer success to accelerate market expansion, improve customer experience and strengthen investor value.

"Thorsten and Trent will help advance Pritchard's strategic agenda," says Meehan, who joined Pritchard as CEO in 2023, after more than 20 years with Compass Group, "including expanding into compliance-driven verticals, accelerating bundled service offerings, driving commercial and operational excellence, and supporting initiatives that broaden the company's geographic reach and service capabilities."

Pritchard Industries provides janitorial, engineering, metal and marble maintenance, exterior and specialty services to more than 1,000 clients across 26 states. Its clients include commercial office buildings, education and government facilities, sports and entertainment venues, medical complexes and industrial facilities. The company employs more than 10,000 team members who deliver consistent service excellence every day.

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments in middle-market companies. With approximately $8 billion of regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change.

