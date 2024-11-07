Pritchard Unveils Exclusive Sustainable Cleaning Solutions in Boston Metro

News provided byPritchard Industries
Nov 07, 2024, 13:55 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pritchard, a leading provider of eco-friendly janitorial services, is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive, limited-time offers, tailored specifically for Life Sciences, Education, Healthcare, Commercial Real Estate, or any other sector in the Boston Metro area. These offerings provide significant cost savings & reinforce Pritchard's unwavering commitment to sustainability & exceptional service quality across diverse industries. In today's competitive landscape, maintaining a clean, safe & sustainable environment is crucial for tenant satisfaction, research integrity & educational excellence.
TRANSFORMING WORKSPACES WITH SUSTAINABILITY & SAVINGS
In today's competitive landscape, maintaining a clean, safe & sustainable environment is crucial for tenant satisfaction, research integrity & educational excellence. Pritchard's new offers are designed to meet the unique needs of each vertical while delivering an average of 7% savings on janitorial expenses. The exclusive package includes:
Complimentary Initial Deep Cleaning Service
Experience our thoroughness & excellence firsthand.
10% Off Your First Year of Service with a 36-Month Contract
Enjoy long-term savings & consistent service.
Free Carpet Cleaning or Equipment Sanitization with a Signed Agreement
Address multiple cleaning needs & increase overall value.
WHY PRITCHARD
Sustainable Practices | Cost Efficiency | Tailored Services | Reliable Support
CONTACT US TODAY!
PritchardIndustries.com | 617-275-5735 | One Beacon Street Boston, MA 02108
SOURCE Pritchard Industries
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article