Pritzker Hageman Legionnaires' Disease Law Firm Files First Lawsuit in North Carolina Mountain State Fair Hot Tub Legionnaires' Outbreak

ASHVILLE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Legionnaires' disease law firm, Pritzker Hageman, P.A., along with local counsel Ralph W. Meekins, today filed the first Legionnaires' disease lawsuit stemming from the Legionnaires' outbreak associated with the Davis Event Center at the Mountain State Fair in Fletcher, North Carolina. The lawsuit was filed in the General Court of Justice Superior Court Division against defendants All Pro Billiards and Spa, Soft Fun LLC (doing business as SCM Relaxation) and parties that are being named as John Does until such time as identities are determined. A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

On September 23, 2019, the Buncombe County Department of Health and Human Services and Henderson County Health Department notified the North Carolina Division of Public Health (NCDPH) of an increase in reported Legionnaires' disease cases that, upon investigation were found to be linked to the fair. Legionnaires' disease is caused by aerosolized water droplets (spray, mist or vapor) contaminated with the Legionella bacteria. Legionella bacteria grows best in warm water between 90 and 106 degrees that has not been properly sanitized or treated for bacterial growth. It is not spread by person-to-person contact. Subsequent investigation by the NCDPH revealed that individuals who were sickened at the fair were much more likely to have spent significant time in the Davis Event Center, where a hot tub exhibit was taking place, and to have reported walking by or spending time by the hot tubs on display.

Legionnaires' disease causes an extremely dangerous form of pneumonia that often leads to hospitalization and life-long debilitating injury, and can lead to death. As of October 16, 2019, 140 people with Legionnaires' disease have been linked to this outbreak, including our client, and 3 people have died.

Pritzker Hageman, P.A. is a national Legionnaires' disease, food safety and bacterial disease law firm that represents clients who have been sickened by contaminated water and food. Pritzker Hageman's Legionnaires' lawyers, including attorneys Fred Pritzker, Eric Hageman, David Coyle and Tariq Miller, have won hundreds of millions of dollars for clients throughout the United States.

CONTACTS

Pritzker Hageman, P.A.

1-888-377-8900

Fred Pritzker

fhp@pritzkerlaw.com

Eric Hageman

eric@pritzkerlaw.com

David Coyle

dcoyle@pritzkerlaw.com

Tariq Miller

tariq@pritzkerlaw.com

SOURCE Pritzker Hageman, P.A.

Related Links

https://pritzkerlaw.com

