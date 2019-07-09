Pritzker Military Museum & Library Announces 2019 Literature Award Recipient
John Morrow, Jr. wins $100,000 prize for lifetime achievement in military writing
Jul 09, 2019, 12:00 ET
CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Military historian and author Dr. John H. Morrow, Jr. is the 13th recipient of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library Literature Award for Lifetime Achievement in Military Writing.
The Pritzker Literature Award—which includes a gold medallion, citation, and $100,000 honorarium— recognizes and honors the contributions of a living author for a body of work dedicated to enriching the understanding of military history and affairs. The award will be presented at the organization's annual Liberty Gala on November 2 in Chicago.
"I am truly honored to accept the 2019 Pritzker Military Museum & Library Literature Award for Lifetime Achievement in Military Writing," said Morrow. "Receiving the award after nearly fifty years of historical writing, teaching, and consulting constitutes the ultimate affirmation of my career as a scholar of the history of modern war and society."
Author or co-author of 8 publications, Morrow is an accomplished military historian and respected professor. His work includes The Great War: An Imperial History, The Great War in the Air, Harlem's Rattlers and the Great War (co-authored with Jeffrey T. Sammons) and German Airpower in World War I, among others. He has gained recognition for his ability to demonstrate how the past and the present intertwine inextricably.
In addition to serving as the Franklin Professor and Chair of the History Department at University of Georgia, Morrow has also taught at the National War College, the Air War College, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He has most recently served on the History Advisory Committee of the Department of the Army, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Commission's Legacy Committee, and the First Flight Centennial Federal Advisory Board.
The Pritzker Literature Award is sponsored by the Pritzker Military Foundation. To learn more, visit www.pritzkermilitary.org.
ABOUT THE PRITZKER MILITARY MUSEUM & LIBRARY
The Pritzker Military Museum & Library is open to the public and is a center where citizens and service members come together to learn about military history and affairs. The Museum & Library is a nonpartisan, non-government information center supported by its members and sponsors.
Contact:
Megan Williams, Director of External Affairs
Scott Manning, Scott Manning & Associates
williams@pritzkermilitary.org, 312.374.9333
scott@scottmanningpr.com, 646.661.6665
