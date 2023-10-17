Pritzker Military Museum & Library Debuts New Exhibit, "The War of 1812: Countering Peril on the High Seas and at Home"

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pritzker Military Museum & Library is proud to announce its newest exhibit, "The War of 1812: Countering Peril on the High Seas and at Home", which chronicles the conflict from an American perspective primarily through illustrations of figures, battles, and landscapes. Associate Director and Curator, Drew Ulrich, set out to provide a 360- degree experience that transcends visitors back to witnessing monumental milestones within a forgotten era of historical struggle. The exhibit will open on October 20, 2023.

"We are thrilled to bring this intriguing exhibit to the Pritzker Military Museum & Library (PMML). Like our mission, it provides an in-depth look at how the war impacted the times in which citizens and soldiers lived," stated Interim PMML President Roberto Bravo.

The extraordinary, rare pieces which make up the exhibit are commissioned and sponsored by the Naval History & Heritage Command located at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC. Additional funding is provided by the Bill & Penny Obenshain.

Debuts: October 20, 2023 through July 27, 2024

Where: Pritzker Military Museum & Library

104 S. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60603

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10am - 4pm CT

Fee: General admission to the Museum & Library is $10.00. Seniors, students, and teachers with valid IDs: $8.00. Admission is free for children under 12 and Active Military.

Info: For more information on "The War of 1812: Countering Peril on the High Seas and at Home," visit the website www.pritzkermilitary.org.

About the Pritzker Military Museum & Library

The Pritzker Military Museum & Library aims to increase the public's understanding of military history, military affairs, and national security by providing a forum for the study and exploration of our military - past, present, and future - with a specific focus on their stories, sacrifices, and values. With national and global reach, these spaces and events aim to share the stories of those who served and their contributions as citizen soldiers, helping citizens everywhere appreciate the relationship between the armed forces and the civilians whose freedoms they protect. A non-governmental, non-partisan organization, the Museum & Library features diverse collections, scholarly initiatives, and public programs from its flagship center in downtown Chicago to its world-class research center and park in Somers, Wisconsin.

