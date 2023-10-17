Pritzker Military Museum & Library Debuts New Exhibit, "The War of 1812: Countering Peril on the High Seas and at Home"

News provided by

Pritzker Military Museum & Library

17 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pritzker Military Museum & Library is proud to announce its newest exhibit, "The War of 1812: Countering Peril on the High Seas and at Home", which chronicles the conflict from an American perspective primarily through illustrations of figures, battles, and landscapes. Associate Director and Curator, Drew Ulrich, set out to provide a 360- degree experience that transcends visitors back to witnessing monumental milestones within a forgotten era of historical struggle. The exhibit will open on October 20, 2023.

"We are thrilled to bring this intriguing exhibit to the Pritzker Military Museum & Library (PMML). Like our mission, it provides an in-depth look at how the war impacted the times in which citizens and soldiers lived," stated Interim PMML President Roberto Bravo.

The extraordinary, rare pieces which make up the exhibit are commissioned and sponsored by the Naval History & Heritage Command located at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC.  Additional funding is provided by the Bill & Penny Obenshain.

Debuts: October 20, 2023 through July 27, 2024

Where: Pritzker Military Museum & Library
104 S. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60603

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10am - 4pm CT 

Fee: General admission to the Museum & Library is $10.00. Seniors, students, and teachers with valid IDs: $8.00. Admission is free for children under 12 and Active Military. 

Info: For more information on "The War of 1812: Countering Peril on the High Seas and at Home," visit the website www.pritzkermilitary.org.

About the Pritzker Military Museum & Library

The Pritzker Military Museum & Library aims to increase the public's understanding of military history, military affairs, and national security by providing a forum for the study and exploration of our military - past, present, and future - with a specific focus on their stories, sacrifices, and values. With national and global reach, these spaces and events aim to share the stories of those who served and their contributions as citizen soldiers, helping citizens everywhere appreciate the relationship between the armed forces and the civilians whose freedoms they protect. A non-governmental, non-partisan organization, the Museum & Library features diverse collections, scholarly initiatives, and public programs from its flagship center in downtown Chicago to its world-class research center and park in Somers, Wisconsin.

Media Contact
April Smith-Miller
Director of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE Pritzker Military Museum & Library

Also from this source

Pritzker Military Museum & Library Welcomes NCIS actor Mark Harmon and NCIS Special Agent Leon Carroll Jr. for Exclusive Book Signing for Veterans Day Program

Pritzker Military Museum & Library Welcomes NCIS actor Mark Harmon and NCIS Special Agent Leon Carroll Jr. for Exclusive Book Signing for Veterans Day Program

The Pritzker Military Museum & Library is proud to announce its special Veterans Day Program which includes an exclusive book signing by Mark Harmon...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Education

Image1

Veterans

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.