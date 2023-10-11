Pritzker Military Museum & Library Welcomes NCIS actor Mark Harmon and NCIS Special Agent Leon Carroll Jr. for Exclusive Book Signing for Veterans Day Program

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pritzker Military Museum & Library is proud to announce its special Veterans Day Program which includes an exclusive book signing by Mark Harmon and Leon Carroll Jr., the authors of the highly anticipated book release, "Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor".

Mark Harmon Leon Carroll Jr.

The story takes place in Hawaii, 1941. War clouds with Japan are gathering and the islands of Hawaii have become battlegrounds of spies, intelligence agents, and military officials - with the island's residents caught between them. Toiling in the shadows are Douglas Wada, the only Japanese American agent in naval intelligence, and Takeo Yoshikawa, a Japanese spy sent to Pearl Harbor to gather information on the U.S. fleet.

"November 11th marks the end of WWI which developed into our national day to honor all Veterans in all wars. Befitting this historic day, we assembled this event for all Americans celebrating a service member in their lives, the heroism and the bravery of generations who maintain our rights and freedoms, and the security and peace we enjoy at home today. We are thrilled to offer an event which brings together the star power of a hit television show like NCIS and an irresistible spy story of WWII in the Ghosts of Honolulu, to honor those who shine a light on the important work of every service member on Veterans Day," says Kathleen McDonald, Senior Director Strategy, Programs and Education.

Mark Harmon is a well renowned actor of screen, television, and stage. He is most recognized for his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the hit drama NCIS. Harmon also serves as executive producer of the show. Harmon received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for the critically acclaimed The West Wing. Previously, he earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Special for Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years. He received two consecutive Golden Globe nominations for his work on Reasonable Doubts and received two additional Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Made for TV; one for After the Promise, and another for his role as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in The Deliberate Stranger.

Leon Carroll Jr. is the technical advisor on the hit drama NCIS. A native of Chicago, Illinois, he attended Lindblom Technical High School and went on to earn a BS degree in business economics from North Dakota State University. He was a member of two College Division national championship teams in the late 60s. Leon was a commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps, serving on active duty for 6 years and 3 years in the Marine Corps Reserves, attaining the rank of Major. His duty assignments included serving in the Fleet Marine Forces and Sea Duty onboard the USS Ogden (LPD-5). Following his stint in the Marine Corps, Leon began a 20-year career as a Special Agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). He served in 7 different locations, including tours as a Special Agent Afloat on the USS Ranger (CV-61) and as the Special Agent in Charge of NCIS offices in the Republic of Panama and the Pacific Northwest. Upon retirement from NCIS, Leon was selected to be the technical advisor for the top-rated drama of the same name, holding that position for 20 seasons. His experience in Foreign Counterintelligence gives him unique insight into the world in which Doug Wada operated.

An advance copy of the book will be available through the Pritzker Military Museum & Library Store for the signing. The Veterans Day Program also includes a musical performance by the 484th Army Band.

Event Date: November 11, 2023

Where: Pritzker Military Museum & Library

104 S. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60603

Museum Hours: 10:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Event Begins: 1:00 p.m.

Info: For more information on "Ghosts of Honolulu: Mark Harmon & Leon Carroll Jr. Exclusive Event," visit the website www.pritzkermilitary.org/ghosts-of-honolulu.

About the Pritzker Military Museum & Library

The Pritzker Military Museum & Library aims to increase the public's understanding of military history, military affairs, and national security by providing a forum for the study and exploration of our military - past, present, and future - with a specific focus on their stories, sacrifices, and values. With national and global reach, these spaces and events aim to share the stories of those who served and their contributions as citizen soldiers, helping citizens everywhere appreciate the relationship between the armed forces and the civilians whose freedoms they protect. A non-governmental, non-partisan organization, the Museum & Library features diverse collections, scholarly initiatives, and public programs from its flagship center in downtown Chicago to its world-class research center and park in Somers, Wisconsin.

