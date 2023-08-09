Privacera Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Empowering Customers with Enhanced Data Privacy

Compliance Process Validates Privacera's Commitment to Safeguarding Customer Data and Boosting Data Privacy Measures

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, continues to invest the time, effort, and money needed to do the right thing for its customers. Privacera most recently achieved recertification for SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, which means Privacera complies with System and Organization Controls as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

This validates Privacera's commitment to internal controls over information systems. These control criteria are used by practitioners and examiners in attestation or evaluating and reporting on controls of information systems. This is supported by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) Internal Control, NIST SP 800 - 53 criteria, and EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Articles. This achievement demonstrates Privacera's capability to protect sensitive information while maintaining the highest standards of data security.

"Earning the SOC 2 Type 2 recertification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the security and privacy of our customers' data," says Balaji Ganesan, CEO and co-founder at Privacera. "Privacera understands the critical importance of protecting and governing sensitive information in today's data-driven landscape. This recertification underscores our dedication to providing the most robust and trustworthy data security and governance solutions to our clients."

Privacera's rigorous SOC 2 Type 2 Certification audit process was conducted by Armanino LLP, one of the largest and most respected independent accounting and business consulting firms in the US. The audit evaluated the effectiveness of Privacera's controls over the period of one year. The examination encompassed five categories called Trust Service Criteria: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

The greater evaluation of Privacera's technology included assessments for:

The implementation and operational effectiveness of controls that safeguard data against unauthorized access

The ability to maintain system availability

A guarantee of accurate data processing

The protection of confidential information

Adherence to data privacy best practices

Privacera's SOC2 recertification highlights the company's ongoing dedication to providing best-in-class data security solutions. The recertification means for customers increased trust, compliance with industry standards, and assurance for continuing to keep customer data safe and well-governed. As Privacera continues to evolve and innovate, the company remains steadfast in its mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge data privacy and governance solutions, enabling them to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving digital landscape with confidence and peace of mind.

To learn more about how Privacera is providing data privacy, security and governance to customers, click here .

About Privacera

Privacera , based in Fremont, CA, was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas. Delivering trusted and timely access to data consumers, Privacera provides data privacy, security, and governance through its SaaS-based unified data security platform. Privacera's latest innovation, Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), is the industry's first AI data security governance solution. Privacera serves Fortune 500 clients across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer, and government entities. The company achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status, and partners with and supports leading data sources, including AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, Azure and Google. Privacera is recognized as a leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance; was named a 2022 CISO Choice Awards Finalist; and received the 2022 Digital Innovator Award. The company is also named a "Sample Vendor" for data security platforms in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023. Learn more at Privacera.com.

