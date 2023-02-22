Privacera Enhances Data Security Capabilities on Modern Data Lakehouses with Latest Integration for Databricks Unity Catalog

Privacera's Data Security Platform continues to simplify data access for Databricks customers through complete data security governance automation based on open-standards

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the only open-standards-based data security governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced its integration with Databricks Unity Catalog. Privacera and Databricks users can now facilitate data discovery and consistent data access across the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, including seamless migration of existing Privacera policies. With this latest integration, Privacera increases the ability for its users to provide a holistic unified data security platform protecting all data assets including on-premise legacy data sources, modern cloud-native data warehouses, modern data lakehouses, and data mesh architectures.

The Privacera integration for Unity Catalog is now available on Databricks Partner Connect . Users can easily trial the new capabilities and spin-up Privacera and Databricks together, all through pre-configured integration settings. This allows users to instantly test a secure and well-governed data lakehouse with a few simple administrative steps.

The Privacera integration for Unity Catalog supports:

● Table/View level access control;

● Dynamic, column-level data masking;

● Dynamic row-level filtering

● Attribute-based access control;

● Tag-based policies; and

● File and object level access control

"Securing and governing the modern data lakehouse is a non-trivial challenge for its users and that's why we've invested in extending our modern data security governance capabilities to the Unity Catalog-powered data lakehouse," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO of Privacera. "Our users can seamlessly apply the security and governance controls to Unity Catalog and other sources with ease and at scale, and through a proven, open security standard."

"We continue enhancing the data security ecosystem to enable every BI user, data scientist, and data engineer to securely build new applications in the Databricks Lakehouse Platform," said Ariel Amster, Director of Strategic Technology Partners at Databricks. "Privacera's new, open integration for Unity Catalog is a great expansion of our partnership and further supports our customers with securing and governing the data lakehouse."

Privacera helps enterprise data teams protect sensitive data and enable privacy by securely managing data access policies across various on-premise, hybrid, and multi-cloud data sources while reducing time to insights by automating manual governance processes. Privacera is the only data security governance leader that is based on open-standards, natively integrating with the most popular data and analytic sources. Providing unmatched scalability and data query performance, making Privacera's architecture the solution of choice for dozens of Fortune 500 organizations around the world.

To learn more about Privacera's Unified Platform for Data Security and Governance, watch this demo . To request a live demo, send us a request .

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

