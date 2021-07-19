Privacera Named a 2021 Emerging Vendor in Security by CRN

FREMONT, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , today announced that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company, has named the cloud data governance and security leader to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the security category. Founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera was recognized for being an up-and-coming technology vendor that has proven its commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel. Organizations featured on the list—all six years old or younger—were selected across eight different categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage, and networking/unified communications. Learn more about becoming a Privacera partner here .

Following on the heels of its massive growth , Privacera continues to be praised for enabling analytics teams to maximize the usability of data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single data access platform that extends Apache Ranger's capabilities beyond traditional Big Data environments to multiple cloud service and analytical platforms such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Snowflake, Starburst and Databricks.

As the industry's only automated data governance and security solution that integrates privacy and compliance across multiple cloud services, PrivaceraCloud is a fully-managed SaaS data access governance platform that provides IT and data teams with complete visibility of data and its usage across all cloud services from a single location. PrivaceraCloud's centralized sensitive data discovery, fine-grained access control, and encryption/decryption capabilities remove the manual burden of governance and compliance from IT teams, ensuring data is securely accessible for analysis, protected against data breaches, and compliant with industry regulations. To try Privacera Cloud - available on AWS Marketplace and Microsoft Azure - register here .

"Privacera offers the data governance industry the most complete solution for enterprise-grade security, privacy and compliance by significantly expanding our partner ecosystem and providing new technology integrations," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO and co-founder, Privacera. "Having enabled some of the United States' largest federal and government agencies and Fortune 100 companies to manage their complex and mission critical data access control challenges, we are thrilled to be recognized for our technology and for being honored as a CRN Emerging Vendor."

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Starburst and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries and federal agencies/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on Twitter or LinkedIn .

