Privacera Named Winner in 2024 Cloud Security Awards

Privacera recognized as Best in Infosecurity (Infosec)

FREMONT, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the AI and data security governance company founded by the creators of Apache Ranger, today announces that it has been named the winner in the 2024 Cloud Security Awards program's Best in Information Security (Infosec) category. In its second year with new categories, The Cloud Security Awards program highlights and celebrates innovative cloud-based security solutions that are pivotal across enterprises.

As the sole open-standards-based data security platform currently accessible, Privacera guarantees the discovery, classification, and protection of sensitive data across all data and analytic sources within an enterprise.

Balaji Ganesan, CEO and co-founder of Privacera said, "This award recognition distinguishes Privacera as a trailblazer in data security, pioneering advancements in generative AI. Privacera has carved out a distinctive leadership position in cloud security by integrating diverse components to tackle common security challenges."

Built on its Unified Data Security Platform, Privacera's latest innovation with Privacera AI Governance (PAIG) provides fine-grained data security, privacy and safety guardrails for generative AI (GenAI) applications. With PAIG, organizations have a cloud-based data security and privacy solution for any GenAI applications and use cases - regardless of which models or vector databases they utilize.

"Privacera stands out to us at The Cloud Security Awards as a true innovator in the field of cloud security, particularly with its groundbreaking advancements in Generative AI. By harnessing the power of Generative AI, Privacera has revolutionized the landscape of data protection, enabling organizations to proactively identify and mitigate security risks with unparalleled precision and efficiency," said Maneet Bansa, Lead Judge of the award program.

During a rigorous selection process, Privacera successfully navigated all three rounds of judging – showing the judges why its commitment to keeping data and other assets safe, secure, and private makes it a leader in this category. Congratulations to all of the other winners of the Cloud Award. You can view the complete list of winners here .

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

About Privacera

Privacera, headquartered in Fremont, CA, was founded in 2016 by the visionaries behind Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas. The company delivers trusted and timely access to data consumers, offering data privacy, security, and governance through its SaaS-based unified data and AI security platform. Privacera's latest innovation, Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), is the industry's first AI data security governance solution. Serving Fortune 500 clients across various sectors, including finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer, and government entities, Privacera holds AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status and collaborates with leading data sources such as AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, Azure, and Google. Privacera is recognized as a leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance, was a 2022 CISO Choice Awards Finalist, and received the 2022 Digital Innovator Award. The company is also named a "Sample Vendor" for data security platforms in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023. Learn more at Privacera.com.

SOURCE Privacera