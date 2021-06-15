Privacera Strengthens Its Intellectual Capital - Names Tech Visionaries Rajiv Dholakia as Vice President of Products and Madhan Neethiraj as Vice President of Architecture

FREMONT, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced the appointment of two recognized technology leaders; Rajiv Dholakia as Vice President of Products and Madhan Neethiraj as Vice President of Architecture. In these new roles, they will provide leadership, strategic vision, operational execution, and help oversee the continued technical innovation for Privacera's enterprise multi-cloud data privacy and compliance solutions.

As highly regarded technology experts, Rajiv and Madhan bring a wealth of experience in developing world-class solutions and are credited for helping emerging tech companies achieve phenomenal growth and software adoption. Background and responsibilities include:

Rajiv Dholakia has spent his career incubating and scaling businesses in AI, Operating Systems, and Security/Identity/Trust/Encryption, resulting in one IPO and six acquisitions. On that journey, he helped develop and deliver foundational security standards for PKI and Authentication that impact multiple billions of users.



As VP of Products, Rajiv is responsible for driving the company's market-leading platform strategy and will lead the Product Management and Design functions. Most recently, he was Chief Product Officer at VERA Security, a modern data-centric security & rights management as a service company acquired by a PE-backed firm. Prior to VERA, he led products at Nok Nok Labs where he incubated the FIDO/WebAuthN standards and helped create the FIDO Alliance for password-less authentication. Rajiv has held Engineering and Product leadership roles as well as CorpDev/M&A and GM roles in public & private venture-backed companies such as PGP Corporation, ValiCert & Symantec.

Madhan Neethiraj is a PMC and founding member of Apache Ranger where he played a significant role in the core design of its policy model and policy engine and contributed to the development of multiple plugins. He is actively engaged in Apache Ranger development and has the largest number of commits to date. As PMC chair for Apache Atlas, Madhan is also very involved in the development of Apache Atlas, which provides metadata management and governance capabilities for enterprises.



As VP of Architecture at Privacera, Madhan will focus on addressing the security and governance needs of enterprises using cloud services across multiple vendors. At Cloudera, he led security and governance engineering teams for CDP. Madhan was a member of Oracle's Identity Management team where he helped develop applications for fraud detection and prevention.

Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries, and federal/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform, PrivaceraCloud, enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera helps businesses remove the conflict between a data scientist's need for quick data access and IT's need to ensure data security and privacy, which is a situation experienced by more than half of survey respondents who felt that access restrictions were impacting the productivity of their analytic teams.

"Don Bosco Durai and I have had the pleasure of working with Rajiv and Madhan and have seen firsthand how their expertise and commitment has helped companies manage data security. We are thrilled to welcome them to Privacera and look forward to leveraging their expertise as we fast-track our go-to-market strategy and further extend Privacera's investment in its cloud-first, unified system for data governance and privacy across multiple cloud services," said Balaji Ganesan, Co-Founder and CEO of Privacera. "They are joining Privacera at an exciting time in our journey where the rise in digital transformation and the trends to migrate and manage data across multiple cloud providers is forcing organizations to think about how they are controlling access to sensitive data."

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries and federal/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

