Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser as SVP Marketing and Nitin Mathur as SVP Customer Experience to Support Company's Rapid Growth

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Nitin Mathur as Senior Vice President, Customer Experience to support the Company's rapid growth and adoption of its SaaS-based data security and governance platform. This news follows two instrumental technical appointments made in June where Rajiv Dholakia joined as Senior Vice President of Products and Madhan Neethiraj as Vice President of Architecture. To learn more and try Privacera's industry's first SaaS Data Access Governance Solution register here .

In their new roles, Loubser and Mathur will drive their respective areas of responsibility in support of Privacera's ongoing innovation of enterprise multi-cloud data privacy and compliance solutions. Highly regarded in their fields, both individuals bring a wealth of experience in helping emerging tech companies achieve success by building market share and driving digital transformation without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA.

Nitin Mathur is a seasoned entrepreneur with 24+ years' experience incubating and scaling software businesses in Identity & Security Management, Human Capital Management, Fintech and Intelligent Revenue Operations. Over the years, he has successfully led three IPOs and four acquisitions. Most recently, Nitin was responsible for post-sales at Xactly where he served as SVP Worldwide Services, Customer Support & IT, leading the company through the venture capital, public market, and private equity lifecycles. Prior to Xactly, Nitin held executive leadership positions in customer facing organizations and product and engineering teams at Yodlee, Avolent, IBM & Saba.

At Privacera, Nitin is responsible for ensuring customer delight and will oversee Customer Success, Professional Services, Customer Support, Education and Enablement.

Piet Loubser 's professional career includes more than 30 years in the technology industry driving product, sales and marketing strategies for numerous companies, transforming product-focused GTM into customer solutions-centric GTM to accelerate growth. Prior to Privacera, Piet held executive leadership positions in marketing and sales at market leading companies in the data, analytics, and AI market domain, including SymphonyAI, Paxata, Hortonworks, Informatica, SAP and Business Objects. As part of the executive leadership teams at these global technology companies, he has built deep expertise across the entire "Product to GTM" value chain to drive growth strategies at all levels of organizational size.

At Privacera, Piet is responsible for leading all aspects of the company's global marketing efforts.

Utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries, and federal/government, Privacera's data access governance solution automates sensitive data discovery and easily manages high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform, PrivaceraCloud, enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance. Privacera helps businesses remove the conflict between a data scientist's need for quick data access and IT's need to ensure data security and privacy, which is a situation experienced by more than half of survey respondents who felt that access restrictions were impacting the productivity of their analytics teams.

"We are thrilled to round out our senior executive team with such accomplished and seasoned leaders. Both Nitin and Piet bring a strong track record of success, innovation, and strategic leadership that will be instrumental in helping us capitalize on our explosive growth and ensure Privacera continues to bring unprecedented value for our customers," said Balaji Ganesan, Co-Founder and CEO of Privacera. "More importantly, they will play a crucial role in our ongoing effort to help organizations balance data democratization while ensuring privacy, security, and broader data governance."

About Privacera

At the intersection of governance, privacy, and security, Privacera's unified data access governance platform maximizes the value of data by providing secure data access control and governance across hybrid- and multi-cloud environments. The platform centralizes access and natively enforces policies across multiple cloud services—AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Databricks, Snowflake, Starburst and more—to democratize trusted data enterprise-wide without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, or HIPAA. Trusted by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, retail, healthcare, media, and the public /federal sector, Privacera is the industry's leading data access governance platform that delivers unmatched scalability, elasticity, and performance. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 to manage cloud data privacy and security by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

