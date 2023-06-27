Privacera to Exhibit at Snowflake Summit 2023

Privacera executives available for conversations at booth #1031-C to discuss how to simplify data access governance

FREMONT, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the only open-standards-based data security governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, will be exhibiting at this year's Snowflake Summit held from June 26-29, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.

Privacera provides Snowflake customers with simpler, more transparent, and consistent data security governance of Snowflake instances. Since launching our partnership in 2020, Privacera has worked with Snowflake to help enterprises rapidly migrate their analytical workloads, secure sensitive data, and safely democratize critical business data across their organizations. Once data is in Snowflake, Privacera simplifies data access control across all Snowflake instances, ensuring data integrity and regulatory compliance.

"As enterprises continue to modernize their data stacks for the cloud, governing enterprise-wide data access can place a heavy burden on data teams," said Piet Loubser, SVP Marketing, Privacera. "Privacera's native data source integration enables enterprises to rapidly accelerate their cloud data migrations into Snowflake's Data Cloud and leverage a centralized location for policy management, security, and analytics across all data sources. This provides data scientists and analysts with fast, self-service access to the data they need and gives enterprises confidence that sensitive data is secured and accessed in a compliant manner."

Privacera executives and team members will be onsite at the company's booth #1031-C to provide in-depth information and answer questions on how Privacera extends data access control, governance, and compliance beyond Snowflake to ensure consistent data access policies across the entire data estate.

For those that cannot attend the Snowflake Summit, please request a live Privacera demo.

About Privacera
Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

