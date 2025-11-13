PRIVACY ALERT: Activehours, Inc. Under Investigation for Data Breach of Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of individuals affiliated with Activehours, Inc., which does business as EarnIn. EarnIn is a California-based financial services company that provides earned wage access.

According to the Texas Office of the Attorney General's data breach portal, 21,178 Texas residents were affected.

EarnIn has not publicly provided information about the date and scope of the data breach, and did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around November 12, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, address, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to EarnIn's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with EarnIn and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/activehours .

