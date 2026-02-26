PRIVACY ALERT: CatalystRCM Under Investigation for Data Breach of More Than 139,000 Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of individuals who received diagnostic laboratory testing services connected with CatalystRCM, a Texas-based revenue cycle management company.

Between November 8, 2025, and November 9, 2025, an unauthorized actor accessed CatalystRCM's file management system and copied data without permission. This breach impacted the following diagnostic companies and laboratories: Vikor Scientific (also known as Vanta Diagnostics), KorGene, and KorPath. Vikor Scientific has reported to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that 139,964 individuals were impacted.

Although the breach began in November 2025, CatalystRCM did not begin notifying impacted individuals until on or around February 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: name, date of birth, payment card information with access code, medical treatment, history, or diagnosis information, and health insurance information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to CatalystRCM's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with CatalystRCM, Vanta Diagnostics, KorGene, or KorPath, and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/catalystRCM.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP