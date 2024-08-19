PRIVACY ALERT: Akeela Under Investigation for Data Breach of 280,000 Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private information of 280,000 patients of Akeela, Inc., an Alaska-based provider of substance-abuse treatment services.

On or about July 24, 2024, Akeela disclosed that it had experienced a network disruption and determined that a third party may have acquired its administrative files, which included its patients' private personally identifiable information and protected health information.

According to Akeela, the affected data may have included names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and health diagnosis and treatment information.

Akeela's notice did not disclose the root cause of the data breach, the vulnerabilities used to exploit its systems, or any steps it has taken to ensure it does not happen again.

If your private information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, medical fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Akeela's cybersecurity practices.

